Jisoo Wants To “Show My Best Self” As A Solo Star

Ever since Blackpink embarked on a brief hiatus at the end of 2023, Jisoo seemed like she was content to sit this round of pop stardom out. While her bandmates have all been carving out their own respective lanes, Jisoo has been focusing on acting projects like the zombie series Newtopia — that is, until last month, when she surprised fans with the news of a global deal with Warner Records and her debut mini-album, AMORTAGE, out today.

Blackpink fans know Jisoo for her eclectic taste — she’s covered Zedd and Camila Cabello on tour and filled her playlists with alt-rock acts like Muse and the Strokes — so what kind of solo music she’d make was as much a question mark as when she’d release it. The answer? Big, euphoric bubblegum pop that falls somewhere between Kylie Minogue (the lead single “earthquake” is as addictive as “Padam Padam”) and Carly Rae Jepsen (the pulsing synths on “Your Love” are meant for getting lost on the dance floor).

“I felt that showcasing something dreamy yet pop-inspired was a fresh change,” Jisoo tells NYLON of finding her sound as a solo artist. “I always consider the overall harmony of the image, choreography, outfits, and concept when selecting music because I perform along with it. If I only chose songs based on my personal preference, I might not be able to showcase a wider range of performances. That’s why I select music that creates synergy with the overall presentation, allowing me to show my best self.”

Jisoo grew up just outside of Seoul, making her the only member of Blackpink who spent the bulk of her childhood in South Korea. And though her English skills were more limited than that of her bandmates, her dry sense of humor delighted fans around the world — ask any Blink, and they’ll tell you her “not bad but not good” scene from Netflix’s Blackpink: Light Up the Sky is a true highlight of the documentary. Does Jisoo think of herself as funny? “I believe that since everyone has a different personality, it’s impossible to be seen the same way by everyone,” Jisoo says. “But since many people tell me that, I feel relieved knowing that I must be treating everyone the same way.”

Though she’s sung in English before, Jisoo is going full bilingual with her own music on AMORTAGE. “I thought the lyrics were well-crafted to capture the mood of those songs, and I didn’t want to break that atmosphere, so I decided to record in English,” she says. “I tried my best to thoroughly analyze the hidden meanings, interpret them, and adjust certain parts into my own words to ensure that the lyrics’ essence was well conveyed during the recording.”

That sense of authorship is important to her: Jisoo is credited as a writer on every track, and Blissoo — the name of the entertainment company she started last year for her solo projects — is also listed as a producer on every song, too. She’s looking forward to bringing that hands-on creativity back to Blackpink when the group reunites later this year for a world tour.

“This time, I was involved in the album-making process, so I think the next album production will go more smoothly,” Jisoo says. “I also have the anticipation that the things I couldn’t do during my solo activities can be fulfilled as a group, and I’m looking forward to the day I reunite with Blinks as Blackpink.”