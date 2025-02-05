Jisoo Feels The Same Way About Running As We Do

Jisoo is about to be in a whole new area. The Blackpink star is taking one her most daring acting role yet in the new series Newtopia. Set during a zombie apocalypse, the action show is Jisoo’s most physically demanding undertaking, and she met the challenge head-on.

“I discovered how much I enjoy filming action sequences,” Jisoo said in a Feb. 5 Variety interview. In almost a year of filming, Jisoo remained dedicated to training her body for the part, even when she wasn’t on set. “I always worked out on my days off, stretched before filming and stayed focused during rehearsals to prevent injuries,” she said.

In the series, which premieres Feb. 7 on Prime Video, Jisoo plays Kang Young-ju, a young woman who breaks up with her soldier boyfriend right before a zombie outbreak in South Korea. Amid her fight for survival, Young-ju reconnects with her ex. While the show has tons of surprising romantic elements for such a brutal genre, Jisoo still had to be committed to her fitness for the high-octane shoots.

“One of the toughest scenes involved fighting and running from zombies in a single take,” Jisoo said. “It demanded a lot of physical strength, and keeping up with all the running was a challenge.”

She also followed a consistent cool-down routine to ensure she remained healthy amid the tough physical demands. “On days with a lot of action scenes, I followed recovery routines like warm baths and stretching to prevent muscle soreness, no matter how late we finished on set,” Jisoo said.

Although Jisoo’s training was rigorous, she emphasized that Newtopia isn’t just about the action and violence. “A zombie apocalypse can feel like a heavy theme, but Newtopia balances the grimness with characters who navigate the chaos in unique ways, all while keeping a sense of humor,” Jisoo said.