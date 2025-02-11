Lisa Changed Into A Sexy Black & White Look For ‘The White Lotus’ Premiere Afterparty

Everyone’s favorite Sunday-night entertainment is almost here again. The third season of The White Lotus will set sail for Thailand on Feb. 16, and the cast was all in the house (or should we say hotel?) for the premiere on Feb. 10. Thailand’s own Lisa (the global pop superstar, star-top wearer, and now actress) popped up in Los Angeles to give us a taste of what her Hollywood red-carpet style looks like. Her premiere look was sizzling, but her afterparty look gave us even more to talk about.

After taking over the red carpet, Lisa attended the afterparty at Paramount Studios where the room was covered in massive lotus lights, the better to illuminate all the photos for us to collectively drool over. Her second look of the night was a Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2024 dress, with a trompe l’œil black bodysuit, ruched white skirt, and nude illusion sleeves. She kept the styling runway-ready with gold cuffs and earrings from the same brand.

Lisa is a known fashion slayer, so the two looks in one night doesn’t surprise us. Her first look was custom Miss Sohee, a couturier known for her beading, flower-like shapes (lotuses, anyone?), and immaculate draping on the female form. She looked like the star she is, blossoming into her new role as a TV actress. The White Lotus is one of the most anticipated drops of the year, and with just two seasons under its belt, has already snagged 15 Emmys. It’s too soon to tell, but we can only hope to see Lisa wearing more custom confections on the award ceremony’s red carpet in a year’s time.