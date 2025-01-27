Fashion
The Best Afterparty Looks From The 2025 Sundance Festival
Aka a master class in styling tights and miniskirts.
Publicists around the world roused their celebrity clients from their collective holiday beauty slumbers to step out at the snowiest film festival in the land: Sundance. Not only is it Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow’s Olympics, but it’s an opportunity for stars to give us their most fashion-forward takes on après-ski style and show us how they bundle up. Yes, they obviously head out to Park City, Utah to promote their latest projects, but it’s also a fun week to wear all the shearling and leather boots they otherwise don’t get a chance to break out.
It’s a relatively short week of events in the snowy ski town, but the girls are making the most of their premiere and afterparty showings with looks that are both easy to replicate (read: not custom or couture) and weather-appropriate. Keep scrolling to see who stepped out in what at all the tequila-soaked Sundance parties.