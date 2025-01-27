PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 25: Rachel Sennott attends the "Bunnylovr" Premiere during the 2025 Sundan...
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Afterparty Looks From The 2025 Sundance Festival

Aka a master class in styling tights and miniskirts.

by Kevin LeBlanc

Publicists around the world roused their celebrity clients from their collective holiday beauty slumbers to step out at the snowiest film festival in the land: Sundance. Not only is it Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow’s Olympics, but it’s an opportunity for stars to give us their most fashion-forward takes on après-ski style and show us how they bundle up. Yes, they obviously head out to Park City, Utah to promote their latest projects, but it’s also a fun week to wear all the shearling and leather boots they otherwise don’t get a chance to break out.

It’s a relatively short week of events in the snowy ski town, but the girls are making the most of their premiere and afterparty showings with looks that are both easy to replicate (read: not custom or couture) and weather-appropriate. Keep scrolling to see who stepped out in what at all the tequila-soaked Sundance parties.

Molly Gordon

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny

Deadline/Deadline/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naomi Ackie

Deadline/Deadline/Getty Images

Havana Rose Liu

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart

Deadline/Deadline/Getty Images

Molly Gordon & Logan Lerman

Deadline/Deadline/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alyah Chanelle Scott

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karine Gonthier-Hyndman

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sophie Nélisse

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quintessa Swindell

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Katarina Zhu

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karen Obilom

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Geraldine Viswanathan

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images