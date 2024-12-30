From The Magazine

The Freshest Ways To Do Skiwear Right Now

Avant, during, and après.

by Chelsea Peng

Adios, bunny slopes. Bold knits, statement boots, and cooler-than-thou coats elevate the season’s classics to new heights. Even the Florida snowbirds will want to bundle up — especially when the options include puffball Celine, full-length bouclé, and a whole flock’s worth of Mongolian lamb.

But anyone who’s clutched a hot toddy at Snow Lodge knows that the proof is in the (trophy) accessories, which is why we’ve pulled a few interlocking Cs, some could-double-as-waders footwear, and all manner of headgear: cable-knit balaclavas, an XXL trapper, and one especially handsome Cossack hat. It takes a bit of finesse, however, to make the final ‘fit feel as right as a celebratory Champagne spray at Cloud Nine, so keep reading for our best styling ideas on how to put it all together.

Left: CELINE by Hedi Slimane coat and accessories; Right: McQueen by Seán McGirr coat, We11done boots
Ferragamo clothing, gloves, and boots, Dsquared2 hat
GUCCI clothing and boots, Emma Brewin hat, Jenny Bird earrings, APPARIS cuffs
1 / 2
1 / 2
Left: Altuzarra sweater, Fusalp helmet, Free People socks Right: Suzie Kondi sweater, Fusalp helmet, Moncler Collection socks
Left: Bottega Veneta coat, Moncler Collection boots; Right: Schiaparelli coat, Moncler Collection shoes
Left: Missoni clothing, CELINE by Hedi Slimane goggles, Fusalp gloves, Louis Vuitton boots; Right: Isabel Marant dress, New York Vintage goggles, Moncler Grenoble gloves, YUME YUME boots
1 / 2
1 / 2
Miu Miu clothing, Naked Cashmere bra, Oakley goggles

Top image credit: Left: CHANEL Coco Neige 2024 clothing and glasses, Moncler Collection balaclava; Right: CHANEL Coco Neige 2024 clothing, glasses, and belt, CHANEL skis, and Jane Wade balaclava

Models: Emilly Nunes, Feyi

Photographs by Brendan Wixted

Styling by Tiffany Reid

Set Design: Rosie Turnbull

Hair: Jadis Jolie

Makeup: Ayaka Nihei

Nails: Yukie Miyakawa

Production: Danielle Smit

Photo Assistant: Nick Grennon

Stylist Assistants: Karla Lopez, Ashirah Curry

Set Assistants: Chazz Foggie, Rusty Snyder

Hair Assistants: Tiffany Beach, Keira Patron

Makeup Assistant: Shiori Sato

Production Assistants: Paul Williams, Anthony Sierra, Ralph McNeil

Tailor: Kaitlyn De La Cruz / 7th Bone Tailoring

Digital Tech: Justin Mulroy

Location: Big Snow American Dream, New Jersey

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

Editor in Chief: Lauren McCarthy

SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert