The Freshest Ways To Do Skiwear Right Now

Adios, bunny slopes. Bold knits, statement boots, and cooler-than-thou coats elevate the season’s classics to new heights. Even the Florida snowbirds will want to bundle up — especially when the options include puffball Celine, full-length bouclé, and a whole flock’s worth of Mongolian lamb.

But anyone who’s clutched a hot toddy at Snow Lodge knows that the proof is in the (trophy) accessories, which is why we’ve pulled a few interlocking Cs, some could-double-as-waders footwear, and all manner of headgear: cable-knit balaclavas, an XXL trapper, and one especially handsome Cossack hat. It takes a bit of finesse, however, to make the final ‘fit feel as right as a celebratory Champagne spray at Cloud Nine, so keep reading for our best styling ideas on how to put it all together.

Left: CELINE by Hedi Slimane coat and accessories; Right: McQueen by Seán McGirr coat, We11done boots

Ferragamo clothing, gloves, and boots, Dsquared2 hat GUCCI clothing and boots, Emma Brewin hat, Jenny Bird earrings, APPARIS cuffs 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Left: Altuzarra sweater, Fusalp helmet, Free People socks Right: Suzie Kondi sweater, Fusalp helmet, Moncler Collection socks

Left: Bottega Veneta coat, Moncler Collection boots; Right: Schiaparelli coat, Moncler Collection shoes Left: Missoni clothing, CELINE by Hedi Slimane goggles, Fusalp gloves, Louis Vuitton boots; Right: Isabel Marant dress, New York Vintage goggles, Moncler Grenoble gloves, YUME YUME boots 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Miu Miu clothing, Naked Cashmere bra, Oakley goggles

Top image credit: Left: CHANEL Coco Neige 2024 clothing and glasses, Moncler Collection balaclava; Right: CHANEL Coco Neige 2024 clothing, glasses, and belt, CHANEL skis, and Jane Wade balaclava