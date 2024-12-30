The Freshest Ways To Do Skiwear Right Now

Adios, bunny slopes. Bold knits, statement boots, and cooler-than-thou coats elevate the season’s classics to new heights. Even the Florida snowbirds will want to bundle up — especially when the options include puffball Celine, full-length bouclé, and a whole flock’s worth of Mongolian lamb.
But anyone who’s clutched a hot toddy at Snow Lodge knows that the proof is in the (trophy) accessories, which is why we’ve pulled a few interlocking Cs, some could-double-as-waders footwear, and all manner of headgear: cable-knit balaclavas, an XXL trapper, and one especially handsome Cossack hat. It takes a bit of finesse, however, to make the final ‘fit feel as right as a celebratory Champagne spray at Cloud Nine, so keep reading for our best styling ideas on how to put it all together.
Top image credit: Left: CHANEL Coco Neige 2024 clothing and glasses, Moncler Collection balaclava; Right: CHANEL Coco Neige 2024 clothing, glasses, and belt, CHANEL skis, and Jane Wade balaclava
Models: Emilly Nunes, Feyi
Photographs by Brendan Wixted
Styling by Tiffany Reid
Set Design: Rosie Turnbull
Photo Director: Alex Pollack
Editor in Chief: Lauren McCarthy
SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid
SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert