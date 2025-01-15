The Best Grammys Afterparty Looks Of All Time

We love Grammys red-carpet fashion just as much as the next Instagram fashion-credit account, but our real interest lies in what stars choose to wear when music’s biggest award ceremony is over — and the real fun gets started. Afterparty looks are a chance for musicians and their famous friends to wear outfits which may not be acceptable under the harsh lighting of the Grammys step and repeat, but are better for schmoozing and dipping on the dance floor.

The usual fanfare around the Grammys is expected to be muted this year due to the Los Angeles wildfires, so there won’t be as many dance-y soirées to dip in and out of this year. So, in honor of many award ceremonies and record-label get-togethers of days past, we took a dive into archives dating back 30 years to pick out the best looks from the late-night events that happen after Album of the Year is awarded. Keep scrolling to take a trip down party-dressing memory lane, from 1993 to 2024.

Mariah Carey, 1993 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The five-time Grammy winner was red-hot and ready to celebrate in a skintight dress with a criss-cross neckline.

Gwen Stefani & Courtney Love, 1998 New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News/Getty Images Infamous beef aside, these two were ready to dance the night away in tie-dye silk and sequins, respectively.

Courtney Love, 2000 Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Another Ms. Love look that deserves your attention for the impeccable dress-shoe coordination.

Christina Aguilera, 2002 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images We’re calling for Kylie Jenner to recreate this look next Halloween.

Lil’ Kim, 2002 Jody Cortes/Sygma/Getty Images Lil’ Kim was 2000s fashion. The Chanel belt, the red-tinted glasses, and the knife-sharp booties were just another look in her infinite roster.

Beyoncé, 2002 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Baby B went to one of her first Grammy ceremonies and chose this incredibly 2002 sheer purple dress with a wrap skirt for the afterparty which was hosted at... a steakhouse.

Gwen Stefani, 2002 L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images Sheryl Crow and Bono are great, yes, but Gwen’s pompadour ponytail and halter-neck leopard shirt are the real winners here.

Paris Hilton, 2006 Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leave it to the queen of paparazzi pics to show up to several Grammy afterparties with zero nominations. This extravagant fur purse strap could double as a scarf.

Britney Spears, 2006 Michael Tran Archive/FilmMagic/Getty Images While we don’t care for her arm candy, we really care for the wedge shoe and sheer black dress. It’s 2006 summed up in one picture.

Beyoncé, 2007 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images At this point, Bey had racked up seven Grammys, and was in her boss-bitch mood in this long-sleeved black sequin number.

Rihanna, 2007 L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images Rih was a newbie to the scene in 2007, and her then-signature bob played well with this green cutout situation.

Charli XCX, 2015 Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I believe Charli wishes this photo never existed, but we’re happy this memory of her performance at Warner Music Group’s afterparty at the Chateau Marmont is here.

Lady Gaga & Pamela Anderson, 2016 Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the most chaotic images of two of our favorite actresses. There’s really not much more to elaborate on.

Rita Ora, 2017 Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Never one to turn down a party invite, the British pop star wore a backwards necklace that was mature and demure.

Rihanna, 2018 Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images This was the night Riri picked up her ninth Grammy and chose to attend a late-night get down at 1OAK in archival Yves Saint Laurent. The purple eyeshadow brought out the metallic embroidery in a way only she could pull off.

Billie Eilish, 2020 Sarah Morris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After becoming the first female artist to win the Big Four (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist), Eilish did as teenagers do and showed up to the afters in a Gucci sweatsuit.

Olivia Rodrigo, 2023 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A very cutesy and age-appropriate look from Miss Rodrigo that is optimal for late-night dancing and gossiping about the winners.

Sabrina Carpenter, 2023 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She’s short, she’s sweet, and her cutout knit skirt had gravity-defying rosettes that we’re here for.

Charli XCX, 2024 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Talk about a glow up. The brat of all brats wore tiny penciled eyebrows and this Yohji Yamamoto jacket to dance all night with her bestie, Troye Sivan.