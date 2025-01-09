NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Dua Lipa is seen in Tribeca on November 28, 2023 in New York City....
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

4 Warm Party Outfit Ideas Inspired By Dua Lipa & More

Because you can still look hot when it’s 0 degrees.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

We’ve all watched a girl stumble out of an Uber in sub-zero temperatures, in a mini-skirt, heels, and no tights, visibly trembling in line for a club and thought: why? (Sometimes we’re that girl, and that’s okay too.) One cannot exist in the going-out universe and be immune to the weather, especially if you’re in New York. The seasons are unforgiving, the wind chill is a b*tch, but that won’t stop us from having a good time. Below, we’ve whipped up some outfit ideas based on four girls’ wintry fashions. Options range from fur coats fit for Antarctic cold and leather jackets meant for milder evenings. Keep reading to get a bout of inspiration before Friday night rolls around again.

Wear Hot-Girl Pieces In Cold-Weather Fabrics

Charli XCXKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Charli was in warmer temperatures in this picture, it’s still worth taking cues from. Invest in sexy corporate-adjacent pinstripe coats and corsets, but keep the sex factor high with a slit skirt.

Chalk Pinstripe Oversized Tailored Coat
PRISCAvera
$825
$1,650
see on priscavera
Pinstripe Suiting Vest
Ganni
$295
see on bergdorf goodman
Side-Slit Wool Skirt
Gauchère
$434
$527
see on farfetch
Pump In Black Patent Leather
Larroudé x Altuzarra
$490
see on larroudé

Sweep The Floor

Zoey DeutchBackgrid

The smart layering of the floor-length jumpsuit and coat make it convincing enough to keep on all night, especially if you’re at an outdoor-indoor party — or just need frequent smoke breaks. Contrast the matte clothing with volume-11 accessories.

Long Coat in Black
Coperni
$1,211
$1,730
see on fwrd
The Gia In Havana
Réalisation Par
$270
see on réalisation par
Crystal-Embellished Drop Earrings
Magda Butrym
$455
see on mytheresa
65 Crystal-Embellished Leather Pumps
Coperni
$890
see on mytheresa

Layer, Layer, Layer

Emily RatajkowskiBackgrid

This Brat EmRata looks shows that a buildable base allows for staying cozy between car and restaurant doors. Keep the cold away with sturdy boots, a thick scarf, and a leather jacket, but as soon as you step into the spot, all of it peels away to a slip dress or coordinating separates.

Oversized Leather Jacket in Bordeaux
Sandro
$940
see on sandro
Priya Silk & Lace Tank
L'AGENCE
$250
see on saks fifth avenue
Lisanne Skirt
Isabel Marant
$236
$590
see on isabel marant
Fringed Knit Wool-Blend Scarf
Jacquemus
$0
see on moda operandi

A Fur Coat Is Your Best Friend

Dua LipaBackgrid

We’ve gone over celeb’s love for fur countless times. This sexy take from Dua features a gargantuan Entire Studios coat over a skimpy Tom Ford dress. Play around with the balance between massive outerwear and a barely-there outfit.

Vast Faux Fur Coat
Entire Studios
$794
$1,135
see on mytheresa
Isadora Dress
The New Arrivals By Ilkyaz Ozel
$1,085
$1,550
see on fwrd
Leather Knee-High Boots
Roberto Cavalli
$850
$1,720
see on roberto cavalli
Multrees Croc-Embossed Wallet On Chain
Strathberry
$425
see on neiman marcus