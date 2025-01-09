4 Warm Party Outfit Ideas Inspired By Dua Lipa & More

We’ve all watched a girl stumble out of an Uber in sub-zero temperatures, in a mini-skirt, heels, and no tights, visibly trembling in line for a club and thought: why? (Sometimes we’re that girl, and that’s okay too.) One cannot exist in the going-out universe and be immune to the weather, especially if you’re in New York. The seasons are unforgiving, the wind chill is a b*tch, but that won’t stop us from having a good time. Below, we’ve whipped up some outfit ideas based on four girls’ wintry fashions. Options range from fur coats fit for Antarctic cold and leather jackets meant for milder evenings. Keep reading to get a bout of inspiration before Friday night rolls around again.

Wear Hot-Girl Pieces In Cold-Weather Fabrics

Charli XCX Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Charli was in warmer temperatures in this picture, it’s still worth taking cues from. Invest in sexy corporate-adjacent pinstripe coats and corsets, but keep the sex factor high with a slit skirt.

Sweep The Floor

Zoey Deutch Backgrid

The smart layering of the floor-length jumpsuit and coat make it convincing enough to keep on all night, especially if you’re at an outdoor-indoor party — or just need frequent smoke breaks. Contrast the matte clothing with volume-11 accessories.

Layer, Layer, Layer

Emily Ratajkowski Backgrid

This Brat EmRata looks shows that a buildable base allows for staying cozy between car and restaurant doors. Keep the cold away with sturdy boots, a thick scarf, and a leather jacket, but as soon as you step into the spot, all of it peels away to a slip dress or coordinating separates.

A Fur Coat Is Your Best Friend

Dua Lipa Backgrid

We’ve gone over celeb’s love for fur countless times. This sexy take from Dua features a gargantuan Entire Studios coat over a skimpy Tom Ford dress. Play around with the balance between massive outerwear and a barely-there outfit.