The Best Fashion Moments From The 2024 Grammys

As a whole, the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet was giving monochromatic — plus every metal on the periodic table. But while a certain level of glamour is to be expected, especially after last year’s noticeably staid first-post-lockdown ceremony, a handful of celebrities brought something more with references to Jane Fonda’s Barbarella and Amber Valletta interpreting “camp” at the 2019 Met Gala. Ahead, see NYLON’s picks for the best-dressed of the evening

Boygenius In Thom Browne Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Moire, moiré — either way, this is a very fashiony fabric to choose for suiting, and it looks mega on all three in Browne’s telltale shrunken silhouette.

Ice Spice In Custom Baby Phat CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images It’s not for everyone, but it’s so right for her. We can’t think of any better way for the brand to continue celebrating its 25th anniversary than with this Y2K fantasy.

Caroline Polachek In Olivier Theyskens ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Cerebral artist 🤝 cerebral artist. More Theyskens should be pulled for the red carpet, especially when it’s this subtly aligned with a spooky-tender theme.

Coi Leray In Saint Laurent Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You’re not seeing things: Amber Valletta wore this look to the 2019 Met Gala (the camp-themed one), and dare we say, it reads even more high glam with the sternum tattoo. A spot-on choice, given that the Grammys are undeniably the campiest of the mainstream awards shows.

Miley Cyrus In Custom Maison Margiela Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images There’s no way you could call this safe, with the Jane Fonda hair (and bod), the safety pins, and the Tabis. We’d take this any day over another strapless something-or-other.