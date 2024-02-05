The 10 Best Beauty Looks From The 2024 Grammys

With awards season in full swing, we’ve had no shortage of fabulous fashion and beauty looks from our favorite actors over the past few weeks. But now, with the 2024 Grammys this Sunday, Feb. 4, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, we’re finally getting a chance to see the musicians show up and show out on the red carpet.

There’s a lot to expect from music’s biggest night, but as the program continues — with performances from Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Joni Mitchell — we’re taking a closer look at the red carpet, where there were big beauty statements aplenty. Read on to see the best makeup, hair, and faux tattoos of the 2024 Grammys.

Miley Cyrus Hair: Bob Recine using Nexxus; Makeup: James Kaliardos using Pat McGrath Labs Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miley was easy to spot on the red carpet — her anti-gravity bouffant was by far the biggest hair at the 2024 Grammys.

Doja Cat ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Doja Cat may have plenty of her own spooky tattoos, but to further accessorize her sheer nude Dilara Findikoglu dress, the singer added extra temporary ink all over her body.

Olivia Rodrigo Hair: Clayton Hawkins using Dyson tools; Makeup: Melissa Hernandez Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo went full classic Hollywood with shiny, brushed-out curls, lined red lips, and winged liner.

Lana Del Rey Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images Lana Del Rey’s jet-black hair, heavy bangs, and satin bow practically screamed Wednesdaycore from the red carpet.

Taylor Swift Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images Red lips and black eyeliner might be the standard for Taylor Swift, but her side-swept hairstyle with hidden baby braids — that might symbolize snakes in her chock-full-of-Easter-eggs look — gave her an unexpected edge.

Dua Lipa Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images The casual vibe of Dua Lipa’s hair and soft makeup offset the drama of her textured metallic Courrèges gown.

Chlöe Bailey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chlöe Bailey revealed herself to be our latest celebrity to undergo a redhead transformation.

Victoria Monét Hair: Davontae' Washington using Wella; Makeup: Alexander Echeverri using MAC Cosmetics Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Victoria Monét was glowy all over from her luminous, highlighted skin to her satiny, bronze custom Atelier Versace gown.

Gracie Abrams Hair: Bobby Eliot using John Freida; Makeup: Tyron Machhausen using Chanel Beauty Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The gamine bob, brushed-up brows, and peachy lips made for a fresh and youthful look for Gracie Abrams, who was nominated for Best New Artist this year.