US singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los An...
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The 10 Best Beauty Looks From The 2024 Grammys

Here are the stars that lit up the red carpet on music’s biggest night.

With awards season in full swing, we’ve had no shortage of fabulous fashion and beauty looks from our favorite actors over the past few weeks. But now, with the 2024 Grammys this Sunday, Feb. 4, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, we’re finally getting a chance to see the musicians show up and show out on the red carpet.

There’s a lot to expect from music’s biggest night, but as the program continues — with performances from Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Joni Mitchell — we’re taking a closer look at the red carpet, where there were big beauty statements aplenty. Read on to see the best makeup, hair, and faux tattoos of the 2024 Grammys.

Miley Cyrus

Hair: Bob Recine using Nexxus; Makeup: James Kaliardos using Pat McGrath LabsKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miley was easy to spot on the red carpet — her anti-gravity bouffant was by far the biggest hair at the 2024 Grammys.

Doja Cat

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Doja Cat may have plenty of her own spooky tattoos, but to further accessorize her sheer nude Dilara Findikoglu dress, the singer added extra temporary ink all over her body.

Olivia Rodrigo

Hair: Clayton Hawkins using Dyson tools; Makeup: Melissa HernandezMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo went full classic Hollywood with shiny, brushed-out curls, lined red lips, and winged liner.

Lana Del Rey

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey’s jet-black hair, heavy bangs, and satin bow practically screamed Wednesdaycore from the red carpet.

Taylor Swift

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Red lips and black eyeliner might be the standard for Taylor Swift, but her side-swept hairstyle with hidden baby braids — that might symbolize snakes in her chock-full-of-Easter-eggs look — gave her an unexpected edge.

Dua Lipa

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The casual vibe of Dua Lipa’s hair and soft makeup offset the drama of her textured metallic Courrèges gown.

Chlöe Bailey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chlöe Bailey revealed herself to be our latest celebrity to undergo a redhead transformation.

Victoria Monét

Hair: Davontae' Washington using Wella; Makeup: Alexander Echeverri using MAC CosmeticsMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victoria Monét was glowy all over from her luminous, highlighted skin to her satiny, bronze custom Atelier Versace gown.

Gracie Abrams

Hair: Bobby Eliot using John Freida; Makeup: Tyron Machhausen using Chanel BeautyNeilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The gamine bob, brushed-up brows, and peachy lips made for a fresh and youthful look for Gracie Abrams, who was nominated for Best New Artist this year.

Paris Jackson

Hair: Miles Jeffries; Makeup: Tyson Fountaine (body) and Paul Blanche (face) using CoverFXMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Jackson actually underwent a major make-under for this year’s Grammys. She covered up her 80+ tattoos with the help of CoverFX and makeup artists Tyson Fountaine and Paul Blanch.