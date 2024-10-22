Troye Sivan Just Debuted Nensi Dojaka’s First Menswear Design

The Sweat tour is making history with many firsts: It’s the first concert the entire current NYLON staff attended at once, it’s Charli xcx’s first arena tour, and it’s also a breeding ground for high fashion breaking news. Both Charli and Troye Sivan are turning out look after look every night, with up to five costume changes for both stars throughout the evening. On Oct. 20 in San Francisco, Sivan marked another milestone by wearing British designer Nensi Dojaka’s first-ever menswear look.

Nensi Dojaka is having quite the year. The 2021 LVMH Prize grand winner made a name for herself designing sexy, body-positive dresses with built-in bras that It Girls quickly scooped up. She debuted her Calvin Klein collaboration during this most recent London Fashion Week, marking her first foray into mass-market fashion, and it was widely celebrated (and worn) by the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lisa. Troye being the first man to wear her designs makes sense: He wore her lingerie-inspired long-sleeved mesh top and pants for his nightly performance of “One Of Your Girls,” which sees him lean full-force into the strip teases of his dreams.

The “Rush” singer has had our attention since his run of solo tour dates earlier this year in promotion of his latest project, Something To Give Each Other, where he wore custom McQueen by Seán McGirr, Helmut Lang, Prada, and Jean Paul Gaultier. For Sweat, he’s already worn bespoke pieces from Collina Strada, Thom Browne, Y/Project, JW Anderson, David Koma, 032c... basically, if the brand is cute, young, and high-fashion, he’s worn it. There’s only two more stops on the Sweat tour before it’s all said and done, and while I still relive the best night Madison Square Garden has seen in 2024, we’ll be hoping that Dojaka makes good on her menswear debut and offers up some pieces for the twink concert-goers of the world.