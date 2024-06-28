Troye Sivan’s Stage-Fashion Extravaganza Continues With A Broken Disco Ball Look

It’s a great time to be a Troye Sivan fan — especially if you caught his show on June 27 at Wembley Arena. The “Rush” singer brought his Something To Give Each Other tour to London on its second to last night and delivered a high-wattage performance. Not only did he enlist Charli xcx to sing their timeless pop classic collaboration, “1999,” he also invited Internet Boyfriend Ross Lynch to reprise his role from the “One Of Your Girls” music video. If that’s not enough, Sivan also debuted a few new looks on stage, the most dazzling (literally) being a custom McQueen top and pants made of shattered glass.

The outfit, designed by new McQueen creative director Seán McGirr, is based on the fall/winter 2024 runway and looks like a glass suit that was run over by a car — or thrown off a building — for a reflective, disco-ball effect. The custom McQueen is one of many other bespoke ‘fits made for the tour, with Sivan rocking Helmut Lang, Prada, and Jean Paul Gaultier, the latter of which created a black bustier for Sivan to feel his Madonna Blonde Ambition oats. Sivan also opened the show wearing a custom look from AV Vattev, an emerging designer based in London, consisting of a skimpy tank top and patchwork pants that mimic the broken effect of the McQueen look.

As he comes into his rightful role as queer fashion icon, Sivan doesn’t shy away from dramatic, slutty, and rave-ready fashion. Sivan works closely with superstar stylist Marc Forné to curate his looks, and the fashion community is eager to support them. He’s also a face of Prada, which puts him in the company of other ambassadors like Hunter Schafer, Maya Hawke, and Harris Dickinson. Sivan’s final solo show is June 28 in Birmingham, England, then the singer has the summer off before he embarks on his co-headlining tour with Charli xcx, Sweat, in September. If this run of performances is any indication, Sivan will be turning even more sparkly, rave-y looks come fall.