Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, & Chappell Roan: Your Pride Weekend Playlist

Your local bank is covered in rainbows, there’s an endless loop of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” playing in the distance, and everyone you know has plans for Saturday night. This all can only mean one thing: Pride Weekend is finally upon us.

With the threat of July just around the corner, there’s no better way to celebrate the end of Pride Month than with nonstop parties, never-ending drag shows, and technicolor outfits. But a party is only as good as its playlist, and that’s especially true when you’re dealing with the pop-fluent and oft-opinionated LGBTQ+ community. Worry not: we’ve curated the best tracks from queer artists and allies over the years to ensure your celebrations are filled with impeccable vibes.

“365” - Charli XCX I’m calling it now: the typically verdant hue on this year’s Pride flag will now be lime-green Brat-colored. On an album that spans party sonics, “365” feels specifically crafted by Charli XCX to foster a Pride-friendly level of carelessness and fun. Honorable mention goes to “The girl, so confusing version with lorde,” which established harmony in Girl World (and finally reunited the New Zealand singer with heavy synths).

“Rush” - Troye Sivan Before anyone tries to argue that the popper fumes have worn off from Troye Sivan’s sweaty house-pop magnum opus “Rush,” let me remind you the song dropped in July 2023 — specifically, two weeks after last year’s Pride Month. For the first time ever, the dance floor anthem can be used to soundtrack endless parties, and I will be feeling the rush accordingly.

“Murder On the Dancefloor” - Sophie Ellis-Bextor This 2002 disco-pop jam finally earned its flowers thanks to a Saltburn sync, but with its Robyn-esque insistence on dance floor commitment and campy, choreographed music video, we’re not letting it go anytime soon.

“Busy Girl” - Tove Lo & SG Lewis Tove Lo and SG Lewis dropped their collaborative new EP HEAT as a “thank you to [their fans] in the [LGBTQ+] community.” While every track is a banger, there’s something particularly affirming about thumping girlboss bop “Busy Girl” with its chant-ready chorus: “I got skills, I got power, every second, minute, hour / I am good at what I do, b*tch, I’m better than you.”

“You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” - Sylvester This slice of heaven from LGBTQ+ disco trailblazer Sylvester feels just as otherworldly today as it did in 1978. It’s a shimmering ode to authentic feelings that has not only inspired generations of disco-pop creators, but also continues to speak to Pride Month’s intangible energy of love and acceptance.

“LUNCH” - Billie Eilish This flirty and innuendo-laden cut from Billie Eilish’s latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft is as sonically outrageous as it is lyrically. With crunchy guitars, an undeniable bassline, and an insatiable appetite, it’s a rare sapphic-sighted anthem that even the cool crowd can’t deny.

“Less of You” - Omar Apollo There’s something both fresh and nostalgic about Omar Apollo’s new breakup ballad, which leans heavily into vocoder, frantic synths, and Depeche Mode references. Not only is the queer singer-songwriter crying on the dance floor, he’s inviting us to join him with open arms.

“Express Yourself” - Madonna The Queen of Pop has no shortage of Pride anthems, but there’s an authoritative knowingness to this single from 1989’s Like a Prayer. Harnessing her romantic history, Madonna spells out her recipe for a perfect relationship, starting with unabashedly expressing one’s self.

“Hot to Go” - Chappell Roan Before the “Good Luck, Babe” singer was pop music’s Chosen One, she was celebrating her first-ever Pride Weekend with NYLON’s Avery Stone at West Village’s Holy Ground gay bar Pieces. At the time, only a handful of people were acquainted with this track’s choreographed arm dance, and my boyfriend wormed his way through the jam-packed crowd to beg Roan to release it soon. Flash forward a year later, and not only is this bop out in the world, but it’s a Billboard Hot 100 hit. Isn’t that H-O-T-T-O-G-O?