Since the release of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, the film has gifted the culture many things: another Irish heartthrob to fawn over, that Jacob Elordi bathtub scene, and arguably Rosamund Pike’s best performance of all time. But in the past few weeks, one more thing has been added to that list: the wild resurgence of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 disco hit “Murder on the Dancefloor,” which soundtracks the film’s ecstatic and unforgettable final scene.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the TL;DR of it all is that Ellis-Bextor’s song plays as the film’s main character, Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan, diabolically dances in the nude around the movie’s titular empty manor. Like many of the other well-placed music cues of recent years — like Netflix’s Wednesday Addams flailing to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” — “Murder on the Dancefloor,” too, is experiencing a major second wind as people recreate the scene on TikTok (including Ellis-Bextor herself). On Spotify, the track saw a 360% increase in streams in the U.S. in the week after Saltburn’s release, and on New Year’s Eve, it garnered its highest daily global streams to date: 1.5 million, according to a spokesperson for the platform.

While a sector of Gen Z might just now be getting introduced to Ellis-Bextor, “Murder on the Dancefloor” was a hit when it was released in 2001, reaching No. 2 on the U.K. singles chart during a time when a flood of nu-disco and disco-inspired dance tracks were taking over the country’s airwaves. Many of Ellis-Bextor’s genre peers, like Kylie Minogue and Jamiroquai, also scored major hits with their own disco-laced tunes, marking the early ‘00s as an especially ripe era for shimmery club bangers.

Below, find seven other hugely influential U.K. disco hits from that time if you’ve been loving “Murder on the Dancefloor” and have been wondering what to listen to next — just keep your curtains closed when you dance to these.

“Spinning Around” - Kylie Minogue (2000) Minogue’s slinky chart-topper arrived a few months before Ellis-Bextor’s breakout hit and could be seen as an indicator of the widespread popularity of disco at the time. Just a week after its release it debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart.

“Little L” - Jamiroquai (2001) Jamiroquai had a slew of disco hits in 2001, but his biggest was arguably “Little L,” a funked-up jam with sassy string flourishes that debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. dance chart.

“Love On My Mind” - Freemasons ft. Amanda Wilson (2005) Freemasons’ 2005 track sits more firmly in the middle between house and disco. It was the British DJ duo’s biggest U.S. hit, hitting No. 2 on Billboard’s Dance chart.

"Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)" by DJ Cristiano Spiller (2000) Before “Murder on the Dancefloor,” Ellis-Bextor found herself on the U.K. charts as the feature on this massive hit, a cheery and jangly dance song with a disco backbone. Released in 2000, it topped the U.K. singles chart and even crossed over to the U.S.

“Don’t Stop Movin’” - S Club 7 (2001) “Don’t Stop Movin’” was arguably British pop group S Club 7’s biggest commercial and critical hit. With its suave disco production, the 2001 single was a sophisticated turn for the group, and it ended up becoming the seventh best-selling single in the U.K. of the year.

“Right Now” - Atomic Kitten (2000) If you’re looking for a song that’s the closest in vibes to Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor,” Atomic Kitten’s “Right Now,” might be it, with its frenzied strings and ecstatic, jubilant hook. The English girl group released the song in 2001, and it ended up hitting No. 10 on the U.K. single chart the same year.