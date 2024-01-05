Entertainment
Noughties hits that exude the same disco spirit as Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor.”
Since the release of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, the film has gifted the culture many things: another Irish heartthrob to fawn over, that Jacob Elordi bathtub scene, and arguably Rosamund Pike’s best performance of all time. But in the past few weeks, one more thing has been added to that list: the wild resurgence of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 disco hit “Murder on the Dancefloor,” which soundtracks the film’s ecstatic and unforgettable final scene.
If you haven’t seen it yet, the TL;DR of it all is that Ellis-Bextor’s song plays as the film’s main character, Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan, diabolically dances in the nude around the movie’s titular empty manor. Like many of the other well-placed music cues of recent years — like Netflix’s Wednesday Addams flailing to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” — “Murder on the Dancefloor,” too, is experiencing a major second wind as people recreate the scene on TikTok (including Ellis-Bextor herself). On Spotify, the track saw a 360% increase in streams in the U.S. in the week after Saltburn’s release, and on New Year’s Eve, it garnered its highest daily global streams to date: 1.5 million, according to a spokesperson for the platform.
While a sector of Gen Z might just now be getting introduced to Ellis-Bextor, “Murder on the Dancefloor” was a hit when it was released in 2001, reaching No. 2 on the U.K. singles chart during a time when a flood of nu-disco and disco-inspired dance tracks were taking over the country’s airwaves. Many of Ellis-Bextor’s genre peers, like Kylie Minogue and Jamiroquai, also scored major hits with their own disco-laced tunes, marking the early ‘00s as an especially ripe era for shimmery club bangers.
Below, find seven other hugely influential U.K. disco hits from that time if you’ve been loving “Murder on the Dancefloor” and have been wondering what to listen to next — just keep your curtains closed when you dance to these.