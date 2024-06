The Charli XCX and Lorde lore dates back to 2014, the era of Tumblr, Instagram filters, and this interview in which the Brat singer was confused for the New Zealander and ran with it. Fans suspected “Girl, So Confusing” was about the “Royals” singer from the jump, and she made good on her promise to “work it out on the remix.” What starts out as a “pop girl vs. pop girl” bop turns into a meditation on femininity in the industry, ending with the gag-worthy line: “I ride for you, Charli.”