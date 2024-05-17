Hunter Schafer’s Incognito-Mode Headscarf & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

This week has been bringing us a lot of enviable beauty moments by way of the star-studded events hosted in some of Europe’s most fabulous cities. On May 13, Gucci held the fashion show for the brand’s 2025 Cruise collection in London, bringing together stylish celebs (many of them rocking oxblood Gucci platform loafers or boots). The front row beauty looks were mostly understated and effortlessly cool, although Rina Sawayama brought some edge with a cool, multi-braided hairstyle.

Then the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14, starting a continuous parade of film’s actors. Whether on the red carpet or walking about town, the celebs have made it a point to look put together and fabulous for the duration of the festival. See, Hunter Schafer’s headscarf tied around tousled waves, paired with wide black flat top sunglasses or Aubrey Plaza resembling a poised vintage movie star with swooping hair and bright red lipstick.

Read on for more of our favorite celebrity hair and makeup looks of the week, that can surely work as beauty inspiration for your next European vacation.

Aubrey Plaza’s Orange Red Lips

Aubrey Plaza looked like an old Hollywood lead actress wearing a warm-toned red lip and a coordinated collared dress at the photocall for her new film, Megalopolis.

Hunter Schafer’s Cozy Headscarf

Add Hunter Schafer to the long list of celebrity style muses who can casually pull of the headscarf-and-dark sunglasses accessories combo.

Soo Joo Park’s Electric Blue Hair

This new shocking blue hair color on Soo Joo Park is making us seriously consider reaching for the closest bottle of Manic Panic.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Fringe Headpiece

All of the looks Anya Taylor-Joy wore on the press tour for Furiosa: A Mad Max Sagahave been incredible, but we especially love this deconstructed suit and chainmail cap styled with smoky eyes and wine red lips. It creates just the right balance between rugged and glamorous.

Naomi Campbell’s Disco Curls

Naomi Cambpell’s big, voluminous brushed-out curls deliver the amount of drama fitting for a legendary supermodel.

Sabrina Elba’s Flipped-Up Ends

As her pixie cut is beginning to grow out, Sabrina Elba makes her in-between-length cut look polished and sophisticated with subtly flipped-up ends.

Rina Sawayama’s Multi-Braid ’Do

It can be hard to set yourself apart at a fashion show where most people wear the designer’s clothes. But Rina Sawayama’s top knot and braids put her look a head above everyone else’s at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show.

Lila Moss’ Butter Yellow Highlights

Butter yellow is fashion’s hottest color this season, and Lila Moss clearly received the message. Her creamy-colored face-framing highlights perfectly match her short suit in the trendy shade.