Troye Sivan’s Tour Looks Are A Love Letter To Gay Fashion

It’s time to feel the rush. Aussie pop singer and internet boyfriend Troye Sivan kicked off the European tour for his third album, Something To Give Each Other, in Lisbon on May 29. (He’s hitting Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom before co-headlining Sweat, an international tour with Charli XCX, this fall.) And for the opening night at the Coliseu dos Recreios, Sivan delivered on the queer Bushwick-meets-runway fashion he’s chosen throughout this album cycle.

Drawing on the slick, ‘90s-leaning aesthetic from the “Rush” video, Sivan wore custom Helmut Lang designed by creative director Peter Do specifically for the tour. The barely there cotton tank top and accompanying stringy harness directly reference Helmut Lang SS03, where similarly skimpy tanks and tees produced a queer, underground-raver effect. Do also designed custom briefs and stirrups for the singer.

Pedro Gomes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the show, Sivan chose an all-white sheer trench coat, billowing oversized shirt and pants that flew around him as he performed, which were all custom Prada that echoed past menswear collections like SS99.

Custom Prada. Pedro Gomes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another rave-ready look featured a vintage T-shirt ripped to shreds that says “chic as f*ck, baby,” worn with gargantuan pants. And to perform “One of Your Girls,” Sivan had on a black bustier and oversized pants, echoing the drag look he donned for the song’s music video.

Sivan has always had fashion chops, but with his new stylist Marc Forné, he’s fully leaning into the gay pop star fantasy with a now-signature recipe: a dash of George Michael, a hint of ‘90s runway fashion, and a sprinkle of Berlin club attire. He’s not afraid to push boundaries and make a statement, and his homoerotic fashion choices are tasteful, simple yet effective, and rooted in high-brow references. If this first night is any indication, we’re in for a year chock full of fashion moments to remember.