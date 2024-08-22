Troye Sivan Gets Loose With Gap & More Fashion News You Missed This Week

You’d think the fashion world would be laying low in preparation for The Month, but the past few days still saw some major releases from several big names. From a just-announced docuseries about one of the few successful celebrities-turned-designers to Kylie Jenner’s beautiful (but befuddling) swimwear, see the fashion news you should know from this week.

Troye Sivan’s Big Pants, Little Shirt For Gap

Gap

The SNL writers’ room goes wild — they’ve just been handed more material for another “Troye Sivan Sleep Demon” bit with Gap’s Fall 2024 campaign. Featuring one half of the Sweat tour demonstrating a slo-mo gallop and a sort of artistic slalom alongside the dance group CDK Company, the new visuals simultaneously highlight the brand’s baggy and loose-fit denim. Between this and outfitting Julia Fox and Anne Hathaway in white poplin, creative director Zac Posen is doing very good work.

Kiko Kostadinov & Levi’s Panel-y Partnership

Levi's

Good luck copping a pair of the London-based designer’s ballet sneakers, but maybe the checkout deities will be on your side with Kiko Kostadinov and Levi’s first collaborative project. For women, we suggest the three-piece denim suit, the relaxed pieced jeans, or the collared jacket that comes with its own vest.

KHY Asks, “What Does Swimming In Satin Even Feel Like?”

Khy

TBD, but it sure does look good. In the 10th drop from the brand that brought you the dress of the summer (and NYLON’s choice for actually comfortable going-out clothes), Ms. Jenner introduces satin in the form of cutout maillots, string bikinis, and bunchy bottoms with centrally located ruching that may or may not replicate a wedgie. The jury is also out on how heavy, shiny fabric performs once sodden, but that’s not really an issue if you never actually get into the water.

Victoria Beckham Lands A Documentary Series

That will follow her “and her fashion and beauty business” as she builds an empire one Cheeky Posh at a time, according to a Netflix press release. While little else has been revealed, we might expect to see a rebuttal to those “working class” claims that arose in her husband David Beckham’s doc series.

Steve Madden’s Who’s Who Of New York City

Including the man himself in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo during which he serves up dirty-water dogs.