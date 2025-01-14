Olivia Rodrigo & Tyler, The Creator Are Headlining Gov Ball

It might be still be SAD lamp season, but here’s some news that’ll get your freewheeling, chain-smoking festival persona defrosting: The lineup for Governors Ball 2025 has just been announced.

On Jan. 14, the flyer for the New York City festival’s 15th year dropped, with Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, and that guy who likes his whiskey neat, aka Hozier, at the top. Some other sets that’ll be worth the 7-train ride to Flushing Meadows Corona Park alone: Tyla, Clairo, Mk.Gee, The Japanese House, Role Model, and Conan Gray, who appeared in NYLON’s Spring/Summer 2024 issue.

While fans have pointed out a notable dearth in the hip-hop department, the proof is in the presale, which opens Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. ET before all ticket prices increase on at 11 a.m. ET the same day. Gov Ball will take place June 6 to 8.