All The Best Looks From The 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

Music’s biggest night is here, and along with it, the biggest night for red-carpet fashion for our favorite musicians. Considering that the majority of the award’s nominees this year are women, we can expect to see SZA (who has nine nominations), Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, Billie Eilish, Boygenius, Coco Jones, Miley Cyrus, Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo all on the red carpet, as well as performances from Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Joni Mitchell, and more.
Along with a highly anticipated roster of performers, comedian Trevor Noah returns as host for the fourth year in a row, and three new categories will be introduced: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. But until the show starts, we will admire the red-carpet looks — which is really the raison d’etre for any awards show. Follow along as we highlight every must-see look on the 2024 Grammys red carpet.