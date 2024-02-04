LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena o...
All The Best Looks From The 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

We'd expect nothing less than major glamour on music's biggest night.

Music’s biggest night is here, and along with it, the biggest night for red-carpet fashion for our favorite musicians. Considering that the majority of the award’s nominees this year are women, we can expect to see SZA (who has nine nominations), Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, Billie Eilish, Boygenius, Coco Jones, Miley Cyrus, Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo all on the red carpet, as well as performances from Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Joni Mitchell, and more.

Along with a highly anticipated roster of performers, comedian Trevor Noah returns as host for the fourth year in a row, and three new categories will be introduced: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. But until the show starts, we will admire the red-carpet looks — which is really the raison d’etre for any awards show. Follow along as we highlight every must-see look on the 2024 Grammys red carpet.

Dua Lipa in a custom CourrègesMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Billie Eilish in Chrome HeartsLester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ice Spice in Custom Baby PhatLester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo in Archival 1995 VersaceMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Paris Jackson in CelineGilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
Charlotte Lawrence in custom RodarteFrazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Doja Cat in Dilara FindikogluFrazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Caroline Polachek in Olivier TheyskensJohnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Victoria Monét in custom Atelier VersaceCBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images
Taylor Swift in Custom SchiaparelliKayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images
Summer WalkerROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Boygenius in custom Thom BrowneFrazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tyla in RENE CAOVILLAGilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus in custom Maison MargielaROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Coco JonesMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
LaufeyMichael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images
Kylie Minogue in custom Dolce & GabbanaKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Janelle MonáeKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lana Del RayMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Gracie Abrams in ChanelKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chlöe Bailey in Gaurav Gupta CoutureGilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images