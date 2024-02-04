All The Best Looks From The 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

Music’s biggest night is here, and along with it, the biggest night for red-carpet fashion for our favorite musicians. Considering that the majority of the award’s nominees this year are women, we can expect to see SZA (who has nine nominations), Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, Billie Eilish, Boygenius, Coco Jones, Miley Cyrus, Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo all on the red carpet, as well as performances from Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Joni Mitchell, and more.

Along with a highly anticipated roster of performers, comedian Trevor Noah returns as host for the fourth year in a row, and three new categories will be introduced: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. But until the show starts, we will admire the red-carpet looks — which is really the raison d’etre for any awards show. Follow along as we highlight every must-see look on the 2024 Grammys red carpet.

Dua Lipa in a custom Courrèges Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish in Chrome Hearts Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ice Spice in Custom Baby Phat Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in Archival 1995 Versace Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Jackson in Celine Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence in custom Rodarte Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat in Dilara Findikoglu Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Caroline Polachek in Olivier Theyskens Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victoria Monét in custom Atelier Versace CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Taylor Swift in Custom Schiaparelli Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Summer Walker ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Boygenius in custom Thom Browne Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tyla in RENE CAOVILLA Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus in custom Maison Margiela ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Coco Jones Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laufey Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue in custom Dolce & Gabbana Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lana Del Ray Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gracie Abrams in Chanel Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images