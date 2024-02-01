The Grammys’ Best New Artist category serves as a sort of State of the Union on who’s cool in music right now. While none of these names will likely be recognized by your grandmother today, they probably will be in the future, with past recipients of the award encompassing stars the likes of Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish. Below, we break down the who’s who of this year’s Best New Artist class, from Gracie Abrams to husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty, and be sure to brush up before the 66th Grammy Awards airs on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Gracie Abrams

Who: A 24-year-old singer-songwriter and former NYLON It Girl (and daughter of Hollywood director J. J. Abrams) who’s become one of Gen Z’s biggest proper pop stars.

Where: Los Angeles, CA

Known for: Big-feeling, whisper-core confessionals about young love, toxic relationships, and growing older. She’s toured with Olivia Rodrigo, was one of nine artists to open for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in the U.S, and has fans in Daisy Jones & The Six actress Camila Morrone and The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Song you should hear: “Mess It Up,” a self-deprecating anthem from her debut album, Good Riddance.

‌

Fred Again...

Who: One of electronic music’s most in-demand producers and DJs, and former mentee of Brian Eno.

Where: London, U.K.

Known for: Strikingly emotional, bricolage-like dance music. Borrowing existing audio snippets from songs and videos he finds online or voice memos from friends, he remixes them into collages that simultaneously strike the heart and push you to the dance floor. Most recently he’s collaborated with the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Four Tet, and Skrillex.

Song you should hear: “Rumble,” his Grammy-nominated track with Skrillex & Flowdan.

‌Ice Spice

Who: The 24-year-old rapper behind the slang “Munch” (a.k.a. “a desperate man”).

Where: Bronx, New York

Known For: Her cucumber cool flow and girlish take on NYC drill music. After seemingly springing out of nowhere in 2023 when her song “Munch” went viral on the internet, you’re now more likely to hear her rapping with PinkPantheress on their TikTok megahit “Boys a liar. pt 2,” or alongside Taylor Swift on her “Karma” remix, up for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys this year.

Song you should hear: “Deli,” Ice Spice’s booty-shaking ode to NYC bodegas and her biggest solo track to date.

‌

Jelly Roll

Who: A tattooed and pierced crooner who began his career as a rapper and is now one of country music’s most soulful voices.

Where: Nashville, TN

Known for: Soul-shattering ballads about overcoming addiction, grief, and living at rock-bottom. At the center of his songs is his voice, a husked-out twang with layers of grit and grace.

Song you should hear: “Save Me,” his desperate duet with Lainey Wilson that’s nominated for a Grammy in Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

‌

Coco Jones

Who: A former Disney star who experienced a revival in her music career after releasing her 2022 R&B EP, What I Didn’t Tell You.

Where: Los Angeles, CA

Known for: Her soulful and melasmic voice which channels the golden days of R&B. She’s fielded comparisons to Jazmine Sullivan and a young Beyoncé, and has collaborated with the likes of Justin Timberlake and Babyface. She currently stars in the Peacock reboot of Will Smith’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bel-Air.

Song you should hear: Her big ballad “ICU,” which is up for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

‌Noah Kahan

Who: The singer-songwriter ushering in a rootsy, folk revival on the Billboard charts.

Where: Strafford, VT

Known for: His massive 2022 record, Stick Season, that functioned as a small-town U.S.A slice-of-life, touching on addiction, New England winters, and his two dogs. After being released to little fanfare, the album suddenly surged to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in the summer of 2023, riding the coattails of its biggest song, “Stick Season,” and ushering in collaborations with Kacey Musgraves and Hozier, and an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Song you should hear: “Stick Season,” his biggest hit that’s been covered by Olivia Rodrigo and Zach Bryan.

Victoria Monét

Who: A veteran industry songwriter to stars the likes of Ariana Grande and Normani, who in recent years made her debut as a solo artist.

Where: Los Angeles, CA

Known for: Her slick R&B and trap-inflected pop anthems heard on hits like Grande’s “7 Rings” and “thank u, next.” Her solo albums, Jaguar and Jaguar II, expand on that sound with dabbles in dancehall and neo-soul, while traverse themes of sexuality, partying, and motherhood.

Song you should hear: “On My Mama,” up for Record of the Year and Best R&B Song.

The War and Treaty

Who: Singer-songwriters Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, who are also husband and wife.

Where: Albion, MI

Known for: Bruising but redemptive blues-rock songs that carry the palpable weight of their real-life marriage. After years of releasing music together, they began gaining traction in the country music scene in 2022, signing with Universal Music Group Nashville, and performing with the Brothers Osborne at the Country Music Awards that same year.

Song you should hear: “Blank Page,” a piano-led conversation between husband and wife about being each other’s notebook and ink.