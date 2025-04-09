How To Pack For Coachella & Stagecoach In One Suitcase

Necessity might be the mother of invention, but airfare and baggage fees can be pretty persuasive aunties in getting you to edit down your Coachella and Stagecoach looks — to fit in a single suitcase. Yes, this may sound needlessly torturous (there’s people dying, Kim), but it’s also a thought exercise come to life if you’re staying in Palm Springs between festivals for fun or fiscal reasons.

My methodology when putting this hypothetical packing list together: Start with the showy outfits, then make them work for the days you’re only going to parties or bumming around in the in-between weeks. I’ve mostly gone for Kate Moss-y, Saint Laurent/new Chloé-ish separates that can be transmuted to feel more rocker or boho, depending on the styling, but note — and note well — that these are all suggestions you could also easily find secondhand or vintage. If you’re opposed to skirts, swap in basketball shorts or jeans. (Though my thinking is it’s easier to hoist up than to gather pant legs in your arms while simultaneously trying to pull your waistband down, all without letting anything touch the porta-potty floor.) If you must bring your hand-tooled Luccheses, be my guest. And if you absolutely hate what I’ve picked, at least you have a guideline for how many pieces to bring in an approximate ratio of tops and bottoms.

NB (again): I’ve not shown the more inconsequential items you could easily stuff into shoes and other crevices. You’ll want to toss in your personal jewelry, sunglasses (I’ll be wearing these), a bag that closes securely (this is good), a swimsuit or two so one’s always dry, and underwear and socks. But I wouldn’t sweat it too much. With all the swag bags, gifting suites, and likely shopping excursions into downtown Palm Springs (or DTLA), the reality is that you’ll likely leave with more than you came with.

The Master Packing List

Festival ’Fits

The building blocks of the main attraction are a sturdy jacket and sheer skirt, with variations that run from ’70s YSL to modern-day c*nty à la the “360” video. (Who knew that the intersection would be leather?) The trophy outerwear is interchangeable — you will want to wear one after dark — and so is the footwear (tall black boots of the ruched and moto variety, because a bike is kind of like a horse without being too on-the-nose for Stagecoach). Some additional styling notes: Unlace the chiffon blouse as much as you like, wear the diamond drop necklace backward, and play with waistband heights to show the Calvin Klein briefs — or don’t wear trousers at all.

Day Looks

As with the above section, I’ve not shown some of the more no-brainer options, like wearing the Diesel underwear dress on its own with the sneaker (or, even better, a pair of Havaianas if you have the space). The idea here is that really living in and playing with your clothes can inspire creativity: Scrunch up the Gimaguas minidress into a top to wear over the Levi’s jorts or Siedrés skirt. Pull the maxi up so it becomes a strapless dress, if your bust allows. Yes, you could always Jake Bongiovi it and shop there, but doesn’t it feel more of an achievement to make do?