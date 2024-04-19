The Coolest Shopping In Palm Springs, According To TikTok's Kellie B

Whether you’re coming down from Coachella or just need a weekend escape, the new issue of NYLON has the ultimate guide to making a Palm Springs getaway, according to the insiders who know best — like Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and drag mogul Trixie Mattel. Up next: Kellie B, the content creator and interior stylist behind @deeplymadlymodern on TikTok and Instagram, who thinks the best way to get to know the city is through its thrift and vintage stores.

Architecture and design is a big part of the city’s personality, so generally people who live there have good taste. There’s good stuff recirculating in the secondhand market, and prices are really approachable. There’s a lot of mid-century, but there’s also a lot of really cool unique pieces that you don’t see elsewhere.

I love to peek into The Shops at Thirteen Forty Five right off one of the main strips, Palm Canyon Drive, because it’s super curated and a good kickoff for being inspired. I love Market Market because the people who have stuff there change it out frequently. Normally with these places, a person sets up their booth and whatever sells, sells, but when I go, it always feels like it’s updated.

“As soon as you’re there, you can just imagine what kind of incredible debaucherous parties were happening.”

Palm Springs Vintage Market, which happens the first Sunday of the month from October through May, has vendors come from all over. There’s larger furniture, smaller decor, bric-a-brac — everything. And there’s a place called Misty’s Consignments in Rancho Mirage that I went to so often when I was furnishing my Airbnb house, Deeply Madly Palm Springs. It has tons of art, tons of furniture — I found the most epic four-foot Roman bust sculpture there.

Frey House II Courtesy of Palm Springs Art Museum // Photo by Lance Gerber

Palm Springs is not a rage city. If you want to go out and go to bars, there’s that. But after you do that once or twice, you mostly want to lie by the pool and hang out — do a little shopping, grab some food, visit a museum. I always end up ordering from Rick’s Restaurant and Bakery to start things off. It’s an unassuming, eggs-potatoes-bacon kind of place, but it’s bomb. My No. 1 favorite is probably Norma’s at the Parker Palm Springs hotel. The entire menu is amazing, and the portions are so big, so it’s fun to share and try different things. For dinner I love to pop into Mr. Lyons Steakhouse because they have the best onion rings on the face of the planet. Their sides are really good, and they have a really great martini.

I’m a New York transplant in L.A., so I’m very partial to Palm Springs’ desert landscape. No matter what road you’re driving down, you’re facing mountains, so you feel cocooned. But one of my favorite things to do that’s still not old to me is to just drive around and check out the homes and architecture. I’ve done a couple estate tours, and the Frey House II is a must-see — you can get tickets through the Palm Springs Art Museum, which is also incredible and full of really sick contemporary art. The architect Albert Frey built the house into the side of the mountain, so there’s a rock inside. It’s a definite architectural marvel. As soon as you’re there, you can just imagine what kind of incredible debaucherous parties were happening in the sixties.