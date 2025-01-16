Kate Moss’ Best Party Looks

Kate Moss turns 51 today, and just as we celebrated Chloë Sevigny’s birthday with a slew of her best going-out looks, we’re turning back the clock to review Moss’ best party ‘fits of all time. She changed the fashion game in the early ‘90s, encapsulating the “heroin-chic” era with her boyish looks and becoming a runway darling, walking for friends like John Galliano, Gianni Versace, and Alexander McQueen. Her generation-defining cheekbones were the starring feature of many a Calvin Klein campaign — and candid party picture.

A few themes emerged when we scoured the archives. Firstly, all black is the go-to for the fashionable Brit, but if black won’t do, a metallic dress is the next best thing. Secondly, if you don’t own a fur coat (faux or not), it’s a must-have for looking ineffably cool going from car door to party entrance. Lastly, if you’re stuck in a style rut, a vintage slip dress and some heels are all you need to make an entrance (and equally enchanting exit). Keep reading to see our favorite Glastonbury girl’s best party fashion from 1993 to 2023.

Elite Look Of The Year Contest, 1993 Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images This look has done the rounds on both Tumblr and Instagram aesthetic pages, and is so cemented in fashion history that the Victoria & Albert Museum in London acquired the silver Liza Bruce dress for their archives.

Random House Dinner Party, 1993 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Moss may have originated one of our sweater styling hacks: a simple knit over a slip dress.

Book Signing, 1995 Mitchell Gerber/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This figure-hugging halter-neck dress paired so well with her spiky updo.

CFDA Awards, 1995 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The defining ‘90s fashion item, the slip dress, has no better home than on Moss’ figure.

Met Gala Costume Institute Exhibition Opening, 1995 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Another slip dress, this time in butter yellow, showing fashion is nothing but a large circle.

Vogue Party, 1998 Dave Benett/Dave Benett Library/Getty Images This outfit could very well be from 2025. The quirky bag, the silver sandal, and the pulled-back hair are all staples in fashion girls’ street-style diet.

De Beers & Versace Party, 1999 Dave Benett/Dave Benett Library/Getty Images Moss and Naomi were Versace angels in smoky eyes and chainmail dresses, another combo heavily replicated to this day.

NYLON Launch Party, 1999 Arnaldo Magnani/Hulton Archive/Getty Images This photo was new to all of our team, and is made the sweeter because it was at NYLON’s launch party!

Talk Magazine Launch Party, 1999 Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images A go-to look for Moss: an all-black dress and heels. When your cheekbones were sculpted by angels, you don’t need many accessories.

Destiny’s Child Showcase Party, 2001 Dave Benett/Dave Benett Library/Getty Images Another look that has transcended time and trends to come back into fashion again. You could easily spot several girls wearing a variation on this look on any given Friday night in downtown New York.

Mario Testino Party, 2001 Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images A new haircut and fresh-off-the-runway Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquière. The beginning of the 2000s marked a move towards maximalist accessories, as obviously evidenced here.

Mario Testino Book Launch Party, 2002 Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images A hot-girl staple uniform. Strappy black dress? Check. Slouchy fur jacket? Check. Simple sandals? Check. Cigarette and sequin clutch in hand? Check.

Dazed and Confused Exhibition Opening, 2003 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Is it Celine by Hedi Slimane, or is she really just that trend-setting? Her shaggy coat collection is extensive, as is her supply of hair oil.

Glastonbury, 2004 Brian Rasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This fur may feel extravagant for a muddy festival like Glastonbury, but when you’re Kate Moss, even a dirt path is a runway.

30th Birthday Party, 2004 David Westing/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Her F. Scott Fitzgerald-themed 30th saw her ditching the straightener for some bouncy ‘20s curls, and this navy sequined dress marked a mature turn for a new decade.

Debbie Harry Book Launch Party, 2004 Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images This hand-stitched Alexander McQueen top is so elevated yet ideal for an indoor flash shot. (It can also be yours via Vestiaire Collective.)

Glastonbury, 2005 Matt Cardy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The dress that launched a thousand mood boards — and her own Zara collection. This mishmash of a metallic cutoff dress, a low-slung belt, and wellies shows how Brits get down and dirty but never in sacrifice of glamour.

Topshop Collection Launch, 2007 Dave M. Benett/Dave Benett Library/Getty Images The bang was a moment, as was this ladylike sequined bolero jacket.

Gossip Concert Party, 2009 Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images As she gets older, she leans more into dressing like Zsa Zsa Gabor in rich furs and bias-cut dresses.

Topshop Store Opening, 2010 Antony Jones/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A pantsless dresser before it was ever in the public consciousness. Sometimes all you need is a teased, sexed-up hairstyle and a blazer.

AnOther Magazine 10th Anniversay Ball, 2011 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This simple black bodysuit is made all the more glamorous by the seafoam green stole.

Rimmel & Kate Moss 10th Anniversary Party, 2011 John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The legs that launched a million billboards still have staying power — as do sky-high patent pumps.

Kate: The Kate Moss Book Launch Party, 2012 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This gold dress is the top toot of the roundup, because it demonstrates her uncanny ability to accessorize just the right amount — and dress for her body.

Playboy’s 60th Anniversary Party, 2013 Danny Martindale/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another Old Hollywood-style look, this time with a sunburst dress and a deep red lip.

AnOther Magazine Party, 2014 HKGC/GC Images/Getty Images Her cape collection is seriously impressive, and so is her vast array of metallic sandals. Lila, you’re one lucky daughter.

Mario Testino’s Birthday Party, 2014 Mark Robert Milan/GC Images/Getty Images A rare dose of color from Miss Moss, posing with longtime BFFs Naomi & Mario outside the Chiltern Firehouse.

Calvin Klein Fragrance Launch Party, 2017 Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images This look is also prescient, not only for its new-Chloé adjacent style but the deployment of extra-large sunglasses as paparazzi shields.

BAFTA Party, 2018 Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The cape queen brings rock ‘n roll and glamour to an all-black look with her crystal-lined sheer cape — and a hefty dose of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Kate Moss Diet Coke Party, 2022 Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images The Creative Director of Diet Coke (yes, that’s her title) attended a soirée at Annabel’s in a stocking of a derss, the better for showing off her incredible body and kickstarting the celeb boob obsession a bit early.