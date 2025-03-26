NYLON’s Guide To The Coachella 2025 Lineup

You know we’ll be at Coachella for our annual NYLON House party, but more than anything, we’ll be there for the musical lineup, which is stacked beyond belief. Charli XCX? Lady Gaga? FKA twigs (if she gets her visa sorted out in time)? All there — and, according to our calculations, that’s less than 3% of the performances.

So how do you see it all? The real answer is... you don’t, because it’s physically impossible. Instead, you soak up the atmosphere, hang with friends, and study the lineup beforehand so you can make some hard choices (unless you have a teleportation device/personal AAA golf cart to get you between stages in an instant). But to help you miss out on a little less, we’ve broken down the lineup for you with the must-see acts we’re putting at the very top of our list. (Check back soon for a separate guide to the emerging artists you need to know.)

Ahead, in alphabetical order, see all the It girls, friends of NYLON, and other house favorites for which we’ll be sprinting across the fields.

April 11 & 18

DJO: Otherwise known as Joseph David Keery, or Steve from Stranger Things. We’ll have more from him in a bit, but know that he’ll bring three albums of psychedelic indie rock to the biggest stage.

Glorilla: I’m about to put a dollar in my proverbial cliché jar for saying the powerful P Status rapper’s set will be “explosive,” but in this instance, it’s the truth.

Lady Gaga: There’s still time to perfect your “Abracadabra” choreo before Mayhem comes to Indio.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Lisa: Speaking of choreo, not even New York City’s most patient drag queen could teach me the Blackpink star’s Alter Ego moves by weekend one... but at least I’ll have my star top ready.

Tyla: The last time we witnessed the amapiano singer in action was at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where her commanding presence was high-key palpable. Here’s hoping for more hydraulic lifts and shoulder shimmies.

April 12 & 19

Charli XCX: Call it endless Brat summer. We’ll be front and center in our sturdy jackets and sheer skirts, crossing our fingers for a Lorde/Addison/Troye cameo. (What? It’s happened before.)

Clairo: One of pop’s hottest girls playing to a lot of other hot girls.

The Dare: You know what he does. Set times have yet to be announced, but for his health’s sake, let it be one after the sun’s gone down.

Japanese Breakfast: For Melancholy Brunettes (and Sad Women) is out, and it wouldn’t be women supporting women if we weren’t at Michelle Zauner’s set.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

April 13 & 20

Beabadoobee: Coming off her album This Is How Tomorrow Moves (and a big-deal MAC campaign), the British singer-songwriter’s breathy ballads will be a nice reprieve from moshing.

The Beaches: They’ve opened for Avril Lavigne, but Canadian rockers are a proper standalone act. You might know them from “Blame Brett.”

Fcukers: We described their sound as modern electronic with a true party spirit, and in the desert, that house-show energy will only be amplified.

Jennie: Confident, fun, and surely lots of very good costumes.

Megan Thee Stallion: If you missed last year’s Hot Girl Summer tour, this is your chance to see Megan bring it back. (We’re still manifesting a Hayley Williams collab.)

The Full Lineup