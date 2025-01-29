Whether she’s performing breathy indie ballads or posting humorous hot takes on TikTok, British singer-songwriter and NYLON It Girl Beabadoobee is rarely seen without her signature beauty look: smudged black eyeliner, contoured lips, and soft freckles. As the poster child of artfully-smudged, lived-in makeup, it was only a matter of time before a beauty brand came knocking at her door — and today, that day has come.

MAC has tapped Beabadoobee to front its newest I Only Wear MAC campaign, and it’s one of the most provocative visuals the makeup brand has released yet. In the photo, she’s stripped down naked on rumpled bed sheets, applying a MAC lipstick while gazing sultrily into space, a bright-red “I Only Wear MAC” graphic emblazoned across her chest.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

The new campaign celebrates the new(ish) MAC Nudes Collection, featuring 20 neutral lip shades — some never-before-seen, and some which have been discontinued for years and brought back just for this collection. If you were to assume that the campaign isn’t just to an opportunity to showcase Beabadoobee’s artful tattoos and pierced belly button, but to defy the idea that neutrals are boring and can actually be, in fact, quite provocative, then you’d be assuming right. "For me, music and makeup are both about storytelling,” Beabadoobee tells NYLON exclusively. “MAC Nudes let me channel my raw, authentic self with shades that speak louder than words."

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Oftentimes when a beauty brand launches a collection of nudes, the shade selection is disappointing, or the campaign imagery veers more delicate and soft — but MAC said not today. “With I Only Wear MAC, we wanted to ignite a conversation that extends far beyond beauty,” said MAC Global Creative Director Drew Elliott. “By featuring artists like Beabadoobee, who fearlessly express their individuality, we’re showing that MAC Nudes aren’t just about blending in — they’re about standing out and sparking cultural chaos.”

With an inclusive range of neutral shades ranging from light beige to deep chestnut, and an array of silky matte, sheer, and satin finishes, the new Nudes collections offers up plenty of new ways to update your everyday lip combo. The new collection also includes three new nude lip liners — including the much-anticipated Cool Spice, a more mauve-y leaning take on the brand’s cult-status Spice lip liner.

With this new campaign, Beabadoobee join the likes of Cher, Rosalía, and Miley Cyrus as a MAC muse — and something tells us this won’t be her last.