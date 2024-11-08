Rihanna Continues To Reign As The Queen Of Lip Combos

Each week, we’re graced with plenty of hair and makeup looks to save (and try to recreate). But in the past few days in particular, celebrities’ glam teams have been working overtime: The waves were bouncier than ever, the highlighter was practically fluorescent, and the nails were true works of art.

Kim Kardashian, for example, gave us her take on the flipped-up bob trend by adding a ‘60s swooped bang, while Ella Purnell made pigtails feel grown-up at the Arcane premiere. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo continued to lean into her Wicked alter ego with long green talons, and Raye’s graphite eyeshadow and liner combo delivered some punchy (and early) holiday-party inspiration.

Keep scrolling for all the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Raye’s Smokey Graphic Liner Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While attending the an awards ceremony, the singer tried something new by opting for a sharp curve in her crease and graphite pigment on the lid. To achieve the same sparkly effect, try MAC’s Dazzleshadow Extreme in Discotheque.

Cara Delevingne’s Mini Bangs Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the LACMA Art+Film Gala, Cara Delevingne debuted chestnut brown micro bangs. The frequent trims might be a little high maintenance, but the payoff is a retro-inspired look that feels fresh.

Cynthia Erivo’s Blinged-Out Manicure Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo posed at the Australian premiere of Wicked with an emerald green and silver manicure bedazzled with coordinating gemstones and cross appliqués.

Rihanna’s Brown Sugar Gloss The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID Rihanna, aka the godmother of lip combos, stepped out in a glossy cookie-butter shade while out for dinner in LA. While the exact formula isn’t confirmed, we’re guessing that she reached for Fenty products, like the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Hot Chocolit and Trace'd Out Longwear Waterproof Pencil Lip Liner.

Ella Purnell’s Playful Pigtails Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Ariana Greenblatt and Ella Purnell are proof pigtails can be cool and even red-carpet-worthy. To create volume, tease your roots, spritz some texture spray on, and loosely tie the hair elastics so the look feels slightly undone.

Charli XCX’s Party-Girl Eyeliner Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Charli XCX stepped out in a surprisingly demure, yet still head-turning look at the LACMA Gala. We’d guess she used Valentino Beauty’s Twin Liner Eyeliner for the softly smudged eye (she’s a spokesperson, after all).

Kim Kardashian’s Flippy Ends Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The flipped-out ends trend seems to only be getting more popular. Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton used a 1 1/4-inch curling barrel with ColorWow’s Shine Spray to create Kardashian’s version, which also featured a swirled, face-framing bang.