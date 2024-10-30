’Tis the season for comfy clothes, and even Rihanna is feeling the spirit. The 36-year-old Fenty mogul shared an uncharacteristically casual pic lounging on leopard-print sheets with her sons, Riot and RZA, to celebrate Savage x Fenty’s first-ever family onesie collection.

In the adorable and cozy-looking campaign, the singer sports curlers while smirking alongside her two kids. It’s a decidedly dressed-down look for Rihanna, who typically keeps her children out of the spotlight. Still, when her family does show up, they always show out. The images also coincide with RiRi’s roles as both a mother and leader of a beauty empire, which she poked fun at in a social media post. “Yea I know,” she wrote. “We are officially one of those families that match for the holidays.”

Savage x Fenty

The festive collection is a new iteration of the best-selling Forever Savage Hooded Onesies and features seasonal designs like Cabin Cutie and the Holly Daze Print, the latter of which she models alongside her sons. The pieces — including sleepwear, intimates, and loungewear — range in price from $49.95 and $94.95 and will be available Nov. 1.