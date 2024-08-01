Fashion’s month-long vacation has officially started, with virtually everyone you know, love, and follow doubling their airline miles throughout August. While the jetsetters might be OOO, select brands are sticking around and putting out new collections for our viewing and shopping pleasure. As we await the inevitable fashion month onslaught awaiting the industry in September, check out a few new launches from the minds of H&M, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and more below.

Savage X Fenty’s Softest Collection Yet

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

It’s a big day for Rihanna: Savage X Fenty just dropped four different collections, the highlight being Soft N’ Savage, a line introducing the brand’s most luxuriously soft fabric yet. The bras and panties on offer come in shades friendly for all skin tones, plus a pop of leopard print for a classic boudoir print done the Riri way. The brand also just announced that they will be available at Nordstrom, so get yourself to the mall ASAP if you want to get a little more savage.

H&M’s Basquiat Homage

Courtesy of H&M

To say Basquiat’s influence is still felt in the art world today would be an understatement. Fashion designers Ev Bravado & Téla D'Amore were tapped by H&M to help create a collection, mainly involving denim, honoring the artist’s legacy with shredded jackets, oversized hoodies, tees, and even a corset and midi skirt set that defies the cliché of silly artist collaborations and is actually chic.

Still Here’s Perfect Cotton Tees

Courtesy of Still Here

We don’t throw the word “perfect” around lightly over here, so when we say it we’re saying it with our whole chest. New York-based brand Still Here is on a hot streak with jeans that are catching the zeitgeist’s attention, and after perfecting denim, they’ve moved onto tees. We’ve heard the story before from almost every designer: “we wanted to make the perfect T-shirt,” but Still Here’s The Shirt might actually fit the bill, with interesting color offerings of marigold, maroon, navy, and classic black, white, and grey, all cut in a boxy boyish fit, cropped for wearing with jeans (duh). Yes, they’re pricey, but like all good tees, they’ll look best after the first ten wears, so the cost per wear will be worth it. Girl math!