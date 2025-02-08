Jade Greene

Nylon Nights

NYLON & Levi’s Have Japanese Breakfast (Over) For Dinner

And Dove Cameron, Francesca Scorsese, and Clara McGregor.

by Chelsea Peng

Look at enough party pics and you’ll be able to clock faux amis from a mile away. But that wasn’t the case at NYLON and Levi’s Feb. 7 dinner, where the friends were hot, and the gossip and croquettes were hotter.

Before NYLON’s very stimulating New York Fashion Week party, Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy brought a gaggle of It Girls — including Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Francesca Scorsese and Clara McGregor — to The Standard, East Village for a low-key, high-fun meal. Over martinis and spicy margs, off-the-record show and event reviews were traded, as were many, many hugs: Dove Cameron and Meg Donnelly, Tefi Pessoa and McCarthy, etc.

After sitting down to shrimp cocktail, roast chicken, and pesto rigatoni (the better to survive a NYLON function with), the conversation turned to the weekend’s projected snowstorm. Would we make it to Sandy Liang on Sunday? TBD, but once all the miniature cheesecakes were spooned up, most guests did make the 0.2-mile trek to Jean’s to continue their NYLON Nights.

Michelle Zauner & Lauren McCarthy
Tefi Pessoa & Lauren McCarthy
Dove Cameron & Meg Donnelly
Clara McGregor & Francesca Scorsese
Clara McGregor & Francesca Scorsese
Michelle Zauner
Dove Cameron
Clara McGregor
Tinx
Laura Jung
Gavin & Chey Casalegno
Camila Coelho
Delaney Rowe
Peyton Dix & Tefi Pessoa
Zoe Haney & Romilly Newman
Frankie Carattini
Clara McGregor
Suni Lee
Lauren McCarthy
Orion Carloto
Michelle Zauner, Lauren McCarthy & Cassie Anderson
Gabby Prescod & Chelsea Peng

Photographs by Jade Greene