NYLON & Levi’s Have Japanese Breakfast (Over) For Dinner

Look at enough party pics and you’ll be able to clock faux amis from a mile away. But that wasn’t the case at NYLON and Levi’s Feb. 7 dinner, where the friends were hot, and the gossip and croquettes were hotter.

Before NYLON’s very stimulating New York Fashion Week party, Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy brought a gaggle of It Girls — including Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Francesca Scorsese and Clara McGregor — to The Standard, East Village for a low-key, high-fun meal. Over martinis and spicy margs, off-the-record show and event reviews were traded, as were many, many hugs: Dove Cameron and Meg Donnelly, Tefi Pessoa and McCarthy, etc.

After sitting down to shrimp cocktail, roast chicken, and pesto rigatoni (the better to survive a NYLON function with), the conversation turned to the weekend’s projected snowstorm. Would we make it to Sandy Liang on Sunday? TBD, but once all the miniature cheesecakes were spooned up, most guests did make the 0.2-mile trek to Jean’s to continue their NYLON Nights.

Michelle Zauner & Lauren McCarthy

Tefi Pessoa & Lauren McCarthy Dove Cameron & Meg Donnelly

Clara McGregor & Francesca Scorsese

Clara McGregor & Francesca Scorsese

Michelle Zauner Dove Cameron Clara McGregor

Tinx

Laura Jung

Gavin & Chey Casalegno Camila Coelho Delaney Rowe

Peyton Dix & Tefi Pessoa

Zoe Haney & Romilly Newman Frankie Carattini

Clara McGregor

Suni Lee

Lauren McCarthy

Orion Carloto

Michelle Zauner, Lauren McCarthy & Cassie Anderson

Gabby Prescod & Chelsea Peng

Photographs by Jade Greene