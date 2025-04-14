Bandanas, Biker Boots & Belts: The Best Celeb Looks At Coachella

NYLON came, saw, and conquered Coachella on the very first night of festivities with our annual NYLON House blowout bash. A lots of your faves rolled through, and found the courage (and adequate amount of electrolytes) to continue raging throughout the heatwave-heavy weekend. The best onstage looks we saw were courtesy of Charli xcx in Tom Ford-era Yves Saint Laurent and NYLON cover girl Tyla in a barely-there belt-skirt hybrid, but elsewhere in the desert, there were brand activations and intimate get-togethers that brought out the fashion.

The Coachella style of years past was largely toned down this year, with barely a sequin or sparkle to be seen amongst the girls. The vibe was minimal (as we predicted in our shopping story) with an emphasis on making the Chloé-girl aesthetic fit for the 100-plus-degree days and dusty conditions. Biker boots were a natural go-to, plus strappy dresses, baggy pants, and headscarves for maintaining — well, at least trying to maintain — a fresh blowout during a particularly frizzy-hair weekend. See who caught our eyes and Instagram likes over the first hot weekend in Indio.

Charli xcx & Benny Drama Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Charli hit up the Overcompensating House to support her friend Benito Skinner’s Amazon Prime show, debuting in May. She wore a pirate-adjacent ‘fit complete with a Chanel 25 bag.

Julia Fox Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She’s everywhere, she’s so Julia. After attending the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles, Julia found time to pop into Revolve Festival wearing a full rave look from KNWLS.

Jennie Backgrid Who wanna dress like Jennie? Her incognito look wasn’t enough to hide from faithful paparazzi, who caught her in this hooded tank and fringed skirt-belt mashup (another styling trend we’re keeping tabs on).

Rosé Backgrid This look screams Rihanna in the desert, and provided the only sparkle (via Isabel Marant) we saw and liked from Weekend One.

Charli xcx Backgrid Before she turned the main stage into a sweaty rave, she cruised around the grounds in this off-duty look we’ll be recreating this summer.

Lisa & Rosé Backgrid The Blackpink girls were all on the scene this weekend, and they both pulled their best club-meets-heatwave looks.

Hailey Bieber A little vintage Mugler couture top for the first night? It’s all in a day’s work for Miss Rhode.

Alix Earle Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alix is finding her groove after being lambasted in her TikTok comments for her style, thanks in part to her stylist Danyul Brown. This micro-mini skirt-belt is more proof girls just want to wear a belt and nothing else.

Charli xcx Backgrid The Sunday after her set, Charli came back (maybe to see Jennie?) wearing this approximation of Saint Laurent boho-cool with reflective sunnies and knee-high stompers.

Alex Consani AFF-USA/Shutterstock Miss Consani made the Internet rounds as Charli’s “Apple” choreo master alongside Quen Blackwell and Gabbriette, and made sure to hit up the influencer mecca of Revolve Fest in Miu Miu boots and an Alaïa bag.

Tyla Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com Our Music Issue cover star was bedecked in Pandora for her performance on Day One, and also popped into their house the next day in a mismatched denim set.

Troye Sivan Backgrid Stars: They’re just like us (they use porta potties). Troye’s sensible Acne Studios look was grounded by biker boots and a bucket hat.

Teyana Taylor & Lori Harvey Backgrid The girls who show off their abs and wear matching Prada sunglass-bandana hybrids stay winning.