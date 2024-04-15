Taylor Swift Raves In The Desert & More Coachella 2024 Party Photos You Missed

This is a special Coachella edition of FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

CELSIUS Energy Celebrates Launch of Three New Flavors

Celsius Energy celebrated its newest flavor trio on April 12 with a cosmic desert-themed party at Coachella. Guests from Megan Fox to Halle Bailey were among to first to experience the new flavors: Astro Vibe (sparkling blue raspberry), Cosmic Vibe (sparkling fruit punch), and Galaxy Vibe (sparkling strawberry watermelon). Sets by T-Pain, Two Friends, and DJ Xandra kept guests grooving throughout the celebration.

Absolut Kicks Off Coachella

Absolut, the official vodka of Coachella, kicked off the festival on April 12 and 13 with a brunch and pop-up celebrating the brand’s 12th year at the festival. The on-site Absolut tent offered the Absolut Cosmo and immersive mixology experiences to festival-goers, including a guest appearance by Paris Hilton. Comedian Matt Rogers also hosted a brunch, which featured live music by Mei Kwok and plenty of Absolut cosmos.

Liquid I.V., Patrón El Alto & Levi’s Celebrate Neon Carnival

On April 13, Coachella’s late-night dance party Neon Carnival returned to the Desert International Horse Park for its 13th year. Presented by Liquid I.V. in association with Patrón El Alto and Levi’s, the after-party brought out the industry’s biggest names, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Ice Spice and The Weeknd. Guests enjoyed a DJ set by Anderson .Paak aka DJ Pee .Wee, DJ Hunny Bee, and Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy. The venue’s grassy knoll spanned the length of three football fields and featured carnival-style games, including a Ferris wheel, bumper cars, and other amusement-park thrills.

Revolve Throws Seventh-Annual Revolve Festival

Revolve kicked off the return of the highly anticipated Revolve Festival for its seventh year on April 13 at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs. A-list guests like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Hailey Bieber, and Cole Sprouse mingled while enjoying bites from Cosmic Bliss — which featured Bieber’s signature Strawberry Glaze Soft Serve Sundae — plus cocktails from Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s Sprinter vodka sodas. Brands like Rhode, Quay, and Supergoop were onsite to pass out free goodies before the show party really kicked off with performances from Ludacris, T-Pain, Sean Paul, and the Ying Yang Twins.

TZR Presents ZOEasis in the Desert 2024

Saweetie, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Sammi Hanratty, and Pia Mia were among the guests at The Zoe Report’s ZOEasis party on April 13. Presented by Lumify Eyes, DJ Maddi Jean Waterhouse kept guests dancing as they enjoyed activations like poetry from Ars Poetica to temporary tattoos by Inked by Dani to permanent jewelry. GXVE Beauty and Kacey Welch Method were also on hand for last-minute makeup touches, festival hair, or bejeweled eye looks.