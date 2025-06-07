June is officially in full swing, which means the fashion world and beyond are in full party mode, trying to get in a few last bashes before the summer exodus to the Hamptons, Europe, and beyond begins. This week, Chanel took the cake with the lunch to end all lunches as they celebrated their annual lunch to celebrate Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program. Want to fight? This daytime event drew Miley, her mom, and several White Lotus cast members — plus there were Arnold Palmers. Here, a closer look inside the party, and other highlights from the week.

Chanel Throws the Ultimate Summer Friday Lunch

There are few things you can count on like clockwork that are as fun as Chanel’s annual Through Her Lens lunch, which comes each year at the start of the Tribeca Film Festival. This year, the lunch was held at the Greenwich Hotel and co-hosted by Tribeca CEO and Co-Founder, Jane Rosenthal. Among the Chanel-clad guests celebrating women storytellers was Riley Keough, Lucy Liu, Beanie Feldstein, Carrie Coon, Lizzy McAlpine, Lola Tung, and more.

Diva Smith BFA Riley Keough BFA Miley and Tish Cyrus BFA Lizzy McAlpine BFA Parker Posey BFA Lola Tung BFA 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Sotheby’s & Frame Throw A Fashion-Art Dinner That’s Actually Fun

The storied auction-house, whose new head of media is Kristina O’Neill, enlisted Frame for a collab that honors the art world while making it wearable (and somewhat more affordable). They shut down Three Guys, an uptown art cafeteria, to host a dinner-auction-sidewalk-cocktail replete with a bidding war on a case of vintage Dom, lots of “Collector” T-shirt clad style stars, and enough energy to get everyone to Friday.

Cass Bird, Sarah Hoover, Jenna Lyons BEN ROSSER VIA BFA Matilda Fredell, Eniko Mihalik BEN ROSSER VIA BFA Kimberly Pirtle BEN ROSSER VIA BFA Ruby Aldridge, Nikki Kynard BEN ROSSER VIA BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Thom Browne Does Los Angeles The Only Way He Knows: On The Biggest Scale Possible

The king of American prep, CFDA chairman, and generally chic lifestyle proprietor opened a new store on the most covetable block in West L.A. on Melrose Place, and to commemorate his bicoastal trappings, Browne brought a slew of stars out — the list included Leighton Meester, Maggie Rogers, Sky Ferreira, Madeline Argy, Yara Shahidi, Teyana Taylor, and many more — for a schmoozy, intimate Chateau Marmont dinner where everyone donned their best four-stripe suits and tweed skirts.

Maggie Rogers BFA Leighton Meester BFA Madeline Argy BFA Sky Ferreira, Morgan Maher BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Hotel Chelsea Gets A New Restaurant

The renovations of New York’s legendary 23rd Street hotel are still going, and the food is still coming. Teruko is named after Hotel Chelsea resident and artist Teruko Yokoi, and to honor the Japanese sushi bar’s new digs, they brought out the city’s finest and brightest to sip champagne and try dishes among Yokoi’s work.

Yvonne Tnt (BFA) Yvonne Tnt (BFA) Yvonne Tnt (BFA) Yvonne Tnt (BFA) 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Doechii Goes All The Way Up With Samsung

tktk

Doechii Getty Images DJ Miss Milan Getty Images Jess Xu Getty Images LaQuan Smith Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Zaya Wade Turns 18 In Style

The daughter of power couple Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union is already a Miu Miu darling, but now she’s an adult, too. The starlet celebrated with family and friends and MAC donated $100,000 to the Trans Wellness Center in her honor. Not a bad way to ring in a new year.