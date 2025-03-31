This is Spinning Out, a recurring series in which NYLON spotlights the most exciting DJs working the circuit right now. Get to know promising upstarts and subgenre superstars — before they hit the big leagues.

With her electrifying energy and fiery red braids, Miss Milan is the not-so-secret ingredient behind Doechii’s dynamic live performances. As the rapper’s official DJ, she curates sets magical enough to earn her the nickname Fairy Vibemother, with a steady stream of R&B throwbacks, imaginative mashups, and an intuitive understanding of what inspires a crowd.

In 2017, she quit her job and took “a real good risk” on music; in 2021, she met Doechii, after which she made “something from nothing and [became] a Grammy-winning DJ,” she tells NYLON. For that reason, it feels especially fitting that she’s one of the female DJs audio software Serato and Apple Music are highlighting for Women’s History Month. “I’m glad that we get a month, but we’re women 365 days a year,” she says. “We always want to try and uplift each other and push us to the front.”

Below, she talks about her chemistry with Doechii, the power of representation, and why “Nissan Altima” is her favorite track to spin.

It’s Women’s History Month, so I wanted to start with some history: What was it like watching Beyoncé win Album of the Year, performing at the Grammys, and winning a Grammy all on the same night?

It was one of those surreal dreams. I felt like I dreamt about this moment happening, but for it to actually be happening, it was absolutely amazing. We heard Beyoncé win [Best Country Album] right before we were set to perform, so we were literally backstage freaking out, like, "Oh my gosh, the queen is on stage and she's accepting this award, and now we're about to perform after winning [Best Rap Album]." It was such a beautiful and surreal night, to be honest with you.

What does a typical set for the Fairy Vibemother sound and feel like?

You can hear almost any and everything during a personal DJ set from me — from Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, to Doechii, of course. I love to make people feel good and give them a nostalgic feeling by playing some throwbacks and things we once loved that put us in a certain place and a certain time. By the end, you go home feeling super satisfied that you came out.

You and Doechii have incredible chemistry. Do you remember your first show together?

The very first show that we did was in Brooklyn for this festival called Move Forward. It was the first time we even met. I remember us rehearsing in our hotel because we didn't have a rehearsal space. It was my first time hearing the music for what it was, outside of listening to her Spotify. And we went out there and killed it. It was really surprising to see so many people turn out to support her. You could truly see that she had something from that very first moment. Since then, we've been literally stuck at the hip.

What was the nightlife scene growing up in Queens?

I wasn't able to attend the clubs. I was still using a fake ID to get in some places. So for me, especially being of Caribbean descent from my grandparents, my mom, and my dad, I grew up around the Caribbean culture. Dance hall parties, house parties, things of that nature, especially in Queens.

By the time I was able to go to these clubs, [I saw] people having fun, dancing. We still had Twitter and Instagram, but it wasn't like people were busy on their phones. People could come out, have a good time, and not care about looking sweaty because everyone was dancing. It definitely has shifted and changed over time, unfortunately, but when I was coming outside, it was a great time.

You could truly see that [Doechii] had something from that very first moment.

Are there any venues you've played that have felt like a “pinch me” moment?

Oh yeah, S.O.B.’s is one of those venues that everybody who's anybody has stopped by and performed, especially in the rise of their career. Webster Hall was where we had our Alligator Bites Never Heal tour stop in New York. I remember attending events and parties [there], so coming back and being able to perform with my sis Doechii for a sold-out show was just a super full-circle moment.

You have a female DJ and producer mentorship program, EMPWR Beats. What interested you in helping other rising female artists?

Being one myself and what I personally went through, I didn't want other people to feel like they had to go through certain things. It is a very big boys’ club, and it's hard to find spaces, especially "safe spaces" where we could be our complete selves without it being potentially misogynistic or uncomfortable.

That's where EMPWR BEATS came into play. I do panels, workshops, and offer my personal time where I get on these calls and discuss any and everything, whether it's dealing with the business side, the creative side, or even the mental health side. Just being that mentor I wish I had in my earlier DJ career and being the change that I want to see. Representation is important. You feel like you could accomplish something when you see someone else doing it.

Do you have a must-play track when you’re DJing?

Anything Doechii, anything Beyoncé. The queens of the queens! “Nissan Altima” is definitely the top track. I know people will be like, "You're biased because that's your friend." But when I play [it], the energy just shifts. [The crowd feels] like they're empowered. They're that girl, they're that guy, they're that everything.

What's next for Miss Milan?

I want to put out my own compilation project from a producer's standpoint and [collaborate] with other artists along the way. Like a female Kaytranada mixed with Missy Elliott when it comes to making music. You can see me and my sis headlining some good festivals this year, we're outside.

I feel like the Grammys was just the start.

Oh yeah. It’s like, please glue your wigs down extra tight, everyone. We are taking off, OK?