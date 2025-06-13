Miu Miu’s London Store Reopening Was An It-Girl Symposium

After the clusterf*ck that was last week (Gov Ball, Primavera Sound, Tribeca Film Festival, and Addison Rae’s debut album on the same weekend), everyone took it slightly easier for the second week of June. That doesn’t mean It girls weren’t spotted out and about — it was just more treasured when we did catch them in, say, full Miu Miu. See our favorite party pictures from the events we attended and were remiss to skip out on, below.

Miu Miu Reopens In London With Some Heavy Hitters

The brand’s new New Bond Street digs got the party it deserves, with Alexa Chung, Sydney Sweeney, Towa Bird, and more sauntering in in summer furs and Wander bags to check out the epic flagship.

Emma Corrin Courtesy of Miu Miu Sydney Sweeney Courtesy of Miu Miu Towa Bird Courtesy of Miu Miu Alexa Chung Courtesy of Miu Miu 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Fiametta & Trove Take Over The West Village

Move along, West Village girls, and let the jewelers of Fiametta and the jewelry box makers at Trove show you how it’s done. Industry insiders got a peek at Fiametta’s jewels — including the brand’s Pride collection — and take home a special treasure trove (get it?).

Batsheva Hay Courtesy of Fiametta Lauren McCarthy, Sara Larson Courtesy of Fiametta Coco Baudelle Courtesy of Fiametta Adam Eli, Henry Zankov, Hunter Abrams Courtesy of Fiametta 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Armani Exchange Walks Into East Williamsburg...

...And takes over the rooftop at Elsewhere for a club night featuring sweat-resistant dancing clothing and sets from Eli Escobar and Kim Anh. Lots of AIX-clad girls were in the room, including Delaney Rowe and Coco Schiffer.

Eddie Grams Delaney Rowe Izzy Robertti Eddie Grams Izzy Robertti 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Instagram Also Does Rooftops, Anyway

The brand’s new campaign, “ANYWAY,” focuses on posting for the hell of it, and to honor their creators, they brought out trusty DJs like Kaytranada and Kitty Ca$h to get the room of your favorite influencers’ favorite influencers bumping.