Alexa Chung Gets Muddy In Sequins & Wellies For Burberry

It’s a known fact that the United Kingdom and rainy weather are an unavoidable pairing. When the sun comes out during music-festival season, Englishmen know to avoid blissful optimism and pack their finest wet-weather gear. Burberry is more than ready to provide both mud-shielding footwear and sparkle in the form of statement dresses, and its new Festival campaign honors the slushy yet glamour-packed grounds of Glastonbury with an all-star British cast.

In the great tradition of wellies and trench coats, Burberry always rises to the top, and it’s made a convincing case for picking up some check-covered coats for the summer. The whimsy and 24-hour-day spirit of the festival comes through in the cheeky photos shot by Drew Vickers. Alexa Chung wears the party frock of the season, topped off with a sensible waxed jacket and knee-high boots. She instantly (and unsurprisingly) provides the Tumblr-era party-girl dressing inspiration in the campaign’s most sensational and printable image. Elsewhere, legend Liam Gallagher and his son Lennon pose gamely in front of caravans and muddy fields, Cara Delevingne gets down in the mud, garage-music icon Goldie squats on a tractor, and Stray Kids’ Seungmin lounges backstage in the brand’s classic checked pieces.

Alexa Chung © Burberry

This Glastonbury-indebted campaign comes right off the heels of the brand’s impeccably cast High Summer campaign, which starred Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jack Draper, and Alva Claire. Burberry is smart to lean into Anglomania and define itself with the best group of people possible: its fellow countrymen. (It also doesn’t hurt that anything Alexa Chung wears turns into sartorial gold.) When new brands with vaguely anonymous names pop up everyday on Instagram, sticking to your roots and being the most British of them all is a sure bet for standing out.