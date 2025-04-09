Drew Vickers

Burberry Casts Britain’s Hottest Girls (& Tennis Boy) For Their High-Summer Campaign

We can almost taste the warm salt water.

by Kevin LeBlanc
If you’re further postponing planning your annual summer girls trip to a warmer locale, fashion is ready to light a fire under your ass and motivate you to book that Miami Airbnb you’ve been eyeing, stat. Burberry’s high-summer campaign, “Wish You Were Here,” is a mid-spring dose of warm-weather FOMO featuring check bikinis, hot beaches and even hotter faces, starring a trio of smoldering Brits you (probably) know and love.

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is joined by Britain’s top-ranked tennis player (and my new personal crush) Jack Draper on a boat cheekily named “Check Mate,” no doubt in honor of the brand’s signature motif which shows up across board shorts and bucket hats in this capsule. Burberry is, yes, a great trench-coat brand, but as Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee reminds us, “Burberry is a brand for all the seasons, don’t forget.”

Lee found some retro images in the Burberry archive of the brand’s “Toweling” collection and went from there to fill out the swimwear with towels, easy cotton shirts as seen on Alva Claire, and silk separates for slipping over wet two-pieces to head to dinner without ever going back to your all-inclusive hotel room. So yes, as you head to the British mac-coat experts for some rain gear during this unusually windy April, don’t forget to peek at their more sunny options for when the UV index cracks 10 and you’re toes-deep in international sands.

