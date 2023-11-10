Burberry’s Daniel Lee is bringing the brand’s recent Streets project to the streets of New York City — literally.

Just before the holiday season, the London-based fashion house officially introduced its latest immersive pop-up, Knight Bar, to Manhattan’s buzzy NoHo neighborhood, temporarily gutting the city’s famous Temple Bar for a quintessential British takeover. The new activation follows its inaugural appearance at London Fashion Week, along with stops in Shanghai and Seoul.

Burberry Streets is a series of global events to ring in the release of the brand’s Winter 2023 handbag collection. The concept’s highlights interactive activations and decorations inspired by the house’s redesigned silhouettes and motifs, including the Equestrian Knight logo, an iconic emblem of the house since 1901.

Kelela THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images/Getty Images Chase Sui Wonders Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Myha’la Herrold and Armando Rivera THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images/Getty Images Missy Elliott THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

For seven days only, guests can visit the newly-renovated NoHo space made up in Lee’s colorful red plaid, a revamp to the brand’s signature print. Inside the dimly lit venue, visitors can indulge in specialty cocktails and British dishes made in tandem with North London’s favorite cafe, Norman’s.

Ahead of it’s opening to the public, Knight Bar celebrated its New York pop-up with a star-studded fête. Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars Chase Sui Wonders and Myha’la Herrold arrived dressed in Burberry plaids reimagined in vibrant reds and violets, while others, like Gabrielle Union and Missy Elliott to musicians Kelela and Joey Bada$$, dressed in Lee’s funky patterns. Other attendees on the roster included Cara Delevigne, Young Mazino, Joe Keery, Karlie Kloss, and more.

Burberry’s Knight Bar in New York City is now open to the public from Friday, Nov. 10 to Thursday, Nov. 16.