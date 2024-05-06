Since their 2018 debut the rebellious anthem "District 9," the eight members of the Korean boy group Stray Kids have consistently followed their own path — leading to their Met Gala debut on May 6.

Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N arrived sleek American sportswear at the 2024 Met Gala with Tommy Hilfiger, who waxed poetic about how well the group fit his brand’s vision. “They are as modern as you can get,” he said. “They’re modern prep and global superstars.”