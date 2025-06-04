Sydney Sweeney Goes Sans Pants In Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier

Not everyone would be bold enough to brave Times Square in a vintage look from one of the most coveted luxury designers of all time. But not everyone is Sydney Sweeney.

In the early hours of June 4, Sweeney stopped by the Good Morning America couch to promote her latest project, Echo Valley, alongside co-star Julianne Moore. For the appearance, she sported a sailor-inspired vest from Coperni, which she paired with a pleated white miniskirt and knee-high black leather boots. Rather than committing to the ‘fit once the interview wrapped, however, the Euphoria star changed into a second, perhaps even more impressive look for the short-but-sweet catwalk back to her car.

Styled by frequent collaborator Molly Dickson, Sweeney departed the studio in a Jean Paul Gaultier number from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2005 collection worn on its own. Designed to look like a blazer, the blazer is stitched up the middle and features a built-in necktie. The menswear piece is also decorated with a series of pockets on top of a brown-on-brown pinstripe pattern.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized with a mini chocolate handbag, point-toe pumps, and a pair of rectangular sunglasses for protection from the many paparazzi flashes she had to endure. Quite the pull for a morning in Midtown.