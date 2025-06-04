It’s hard to believe it’s already been three years since Euphoria Season 2 hit the airwaves, and Alexa Demie’s Maddy changed our lexicon forever with gems like, “Bitch, you better be joking,” and “Is this f*cking play about us?” Because it’s been so long, there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding what the next season will bring. In fact, there was a brief period of time when we weren’t even sure there would be a Season 3. But now that the series is back in production, it’s time to break down everything we know about the upcoming season, including when it’s expected to return, confirmed cast members, and more.

Euphoria Season 3: What We Know

Though Euphoria has spent the last two seasons following the lives of East Highland High School’s most troubled teens, Season 3 will reportedly feature a time jump to document the former high school students’ transition into adulthood. The season is believed to take place about five years in the future, though not much else is known at this time.

Did they graduate? Did they go to college? Did Rue ever pay off her debt to Laurie? Only time will tell.

Euphoria Season 3 Controversies

Though it’ll be quite some time before the smash HBO series returns to the small screen (more on that later), the upcoming season has already found itself at the center of several controversies.

In November 2024, both Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney addressed the Euphoria hiatus in their respective interviews for Vanity Fair’s 2025 Hollywood issue. Sweeney told the publication, “Euphoria was supposed to start filming, and I had another film that I was supposed to do, but we couldn’t get cleared and after a few weeks, I realized, ‘This is not happening.’ So I put full gear into making Anyone But You.” Zendaya also hinted at filming delays, telling Vanity Fair, “I have been off for a couple of years, so [it’s] not delayed because of my ... I’ve been open, just waiting.”

Not only that, but the series has been shrouded in tragedy as well. Angus Cloud, who played local drug dealer and fan favorite Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, passed away on July 31, 2023. It’s unclear how Cloud’s passing will be addressed in the upcoming season.

When Does Euphoria Season 3 Return?

Per Deadline, the series is scheduled to return sometime in 2026.

Is Euphoria Season 3 Filming?

Euphoria Season 3 began filming in January 2025, effectively putting any remaining cancellation rumors to bed. HBO shared a darkly-lit photo of Zendaya’s Rue on Feb. 10, marking the official first look of the upcoming season.

Only a handful of other images have leaked from the set, including a photo of Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) riding around in a vintage car, as well as a few snaps of Rue in Los Angeles looking distressed and disheveled as ever. Images of Rosalía’s character in a mysterious beaded neck brace has also gone viral, and based on the BTS footage it looks like she’s been indoctrinated into Maddy’s circle of post-grad baddies.

Euphoria Season 3 Main Cast

Many fan favorites are confirmed to be returning for the highly-anticipated new season, including Zendaya — who’s turn as Rue has earned her the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series two times over — Sydney Sweeney, and more. These include:

Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a queer drug addict and Jules’ on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Lexi’s older sister and Maddy’s best friend.

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, a popular cheerleader and Nate’s on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, a transgender teen and Rue’s on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Rue’s childhood best friend and Lexi’s younger sister.

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, a high school football star and Maddy’s on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Nate’s closeted father with a dark past.

Season 2 guest stars Chloe Cherry (who plays Faye), and Martha Kelly (aka Laurie, the unsuspecting drug lord) have also been promoted to the main cast for Season 3. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace will also be joining the series as regulars.

Euphoria Season 3 Guest Stars

Season 2 regular Colman Domingo (who plays Rue’s sponsor Ali Muhammad) will appear as a guest star in the upcoming season, while an international pop star, a former Super Bowl Champion, and an NAACP Image Award winner will be joining the show for the first time:

Colman Domingo

Rosalía

Marshawn Lynch

Kadeem Hardison

Sharon Stone

Priscilla Delgado

James Landry Hébert

Darrell Britt-Gibson

Anna Van Patten

Who Will Not Be Returning For Euphoria Season 3?

Several characters will not be featured in Season 3, including Barbie Ferreria’s Kat Hernandez and Storm Reid’s Gia Bennett: