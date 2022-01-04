Barbie Ferreira is best known for her role as Kat on Euphoria, a character who, in the show’s first season, undergoes a major beauty transformation. The model and actress herself has also been through her own beauty evolution. She’s tried several of the most daring beauty trends out there — from the mullet, to skinny eyebrows, to all-over pearls — making her a trailblazer we are excited to follow. We can’t wait to see what looks are in store for her next, both in her personal life and on Euphoria season two.

Ahead, check out Barbie’s own best beauty looks, so far.