Sam Neibart
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Barbie Ferreira attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America:...
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beauty

Barbie Ferreira’s Beauty Evolution, From Model To Trend Trailblazer

The Euphoria star offers beauty inspo on and off the red carpet.

Barbie Ferreira is best known for her role as Kat on Euphoria, a character who, in the show’s first season, undergoes a major beauty transformation. The model and actress herself has also been through her own beauty evolution. She’s tried several of the most daring beauty trends out there — from the mullet, to skinny eyebrows, to all-over pearls — making her a trailblazer we are excited to follow. We can’t wait to see what looks are in store for her next, both in her personal life and on Euphoria season two.

Ahead, check out Barbie’s own best beauty looks, so far.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

2017, Beautycon in Los Angeles

Barbie was an early adopter of statement eye makeup, wearing hot pink eyeshadow with an otherwise natural look featuring her freckles and undone hair.

