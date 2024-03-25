Is Euphoria Season 3 Still Happening?

Euphoria is coming back to a screen near you ... at some point. Despite rumors that Season 3 had been scrapped completely, HBO confirmed that we’re due for more of the Emmy Award-winning show about teenagers behaving badly.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” HBO told Variety. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Naturally, the in-demand cast refers to Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer, who have become the poster children for young Hollywood since Euphoria Season 2 finished airing in 2022. But scheduling conflicts weren’t the only woes the show faced in terms of delays; production was also stalled due to the Hollywood strikes and the July 2023 passing of Angus Cloud, who played fan-favorite dealer Fez.

In November 2023, the network teased a 2025 release date for Season 3, creating chatter that Zendaya’s Rue Bennett and her peers would return after a five-year time jump — something more or less confirmed by the show’s costumer designer Heidi Bivens.

"I'm really excited to read the scripts,” she told Vogue in April 2023. “There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they're not in high school anymore. Dorothy's not in Kansas anymore. I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say? But knowing Sam's brain, it's gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won't want to repeat himself. It'll be something new for the audience to discover."