Exclusive: See Alexa Demie Behind-the-Scenes of Her Debut Calvin Klein Campaign

It’s been a while since we last saw Alexa Demie, the breakout star best known for her role as Maddy Perez in HBO’s Euphoria, in the spotlight. After spending some much-needed time away in the front rows at fashion week and flaunting subversive outfits on Instagram, Demie just returned to our radar, making her debut in Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 global campaign.

The latest campaign enlists the brand’s top ambassadors for the job — Jennie, Jung Kook, and Kendall Jenner — with Demie and Kid Cudi joining the list as newcomers. There’s nothing more true to the Calvin Klein ethos than timeless basics, and this season brings an elevated spin on what we know and love. In Demie’s batch of newly released images, captured by photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh, the on-screen star was captured in lace lingerie and signature cotton undergarments, along with denim pieces and other womenswear styles.

Alexa Demie Behind the Scenes of Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Calvin Klein/Inez & Vinoodh

In a set of behind-the-scenes images, the 32-year-old embodies Old Hollywood glamour as she poses in front of a blank canvas background. Compared to her official campaign photos, the new angle shows the actress embodying a cool sensuality while wearing the brand’s newest offerings: a belted denim mini skirt with a triangle bralette, as well as a denim jacket layered over a ribbed dress. She styled her outfits with larger-than-life hoop earrings and her hair is worn in a messy updo. See more of Alexa Demie from the official Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign, below.