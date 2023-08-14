Calvin Klein is back with its highly anticipated Fall 2023 campaign, and there’s no better way to ring in a new season than with a star-studded roster of ambassadors.

Following the brand’s previous launches with an all-athlete ensemble and the likes of FKA Twigs earlier this year, the Fall 2023 campaign officially dropped on Monday, Aug. 14, complete with photos by fashion’s biggest photographer duo, Inez & Vinoodh.

With a mix of black-and-white and color images, the newly unveiled pictures feature its superstar A-listers in Calvin Klein’s revamped classics that feel just as timeless as the brand’s signature aesthetic. The main characters of the campaign, of course, are Blackpink’s Jennie and BTS’s Jung Kook, along with Calvin Klein veteran Kendall Jenner (all of whom generated the brand’s biggest consumer engagements from last season). There are also new faces in the mix this time around: Euphoria star Alexa Demie and musician Kid Cudi make their debuts, wearing dark-wash denim, never-before-seen womenswear, and cotton underwear silhouettes.

The brand “redefines sensuality through scenes of pleasure and play” and keeps true to Calvin Klein’s minimalist approach — not just on the campaign front, but also with its underwear, jeans, and apparel. This season presents a reimagined assortment essential to “every wardrobe, for every lifestyle,” which includes cropped tanks, denim sets, and cotton undergarments that are elevated and refreshed with new fabrics and fits.

The Fall 2023 campaign also captures each of the ambassadors in their true element. In a carousel of photos, Kid Cudi evokes his beloved carefree nature in the staple underwear, while Jung Kook exudes playful confidence in a matching jean jacket and pants set. Jennie and Kendall Jenner amplify their femininity in head-to-toe '90s-inspired styles, while Alexa Demie keeps it cool and sensual in bralettes and ribbed dresses.

The Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign will appear on calvinklein.com and on billboards IRL all over the world. There will also be a rollout of additional videos and extended content on the brand’s social channels throughout the week. See the rest of the images from the official drop, below.