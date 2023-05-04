BLACKPINK’s Jennie Reveals A Dreamy Summertime Capsule With Calvin Klein

After a long partnership with Calvin Klein, BLACKPINK’s Jennie now has her own capsule collection with the iconic brand. Jennie’s Calvin Klein capsule collection is latest celebrity fashion collaboration causing mass freak-outs — featuring a line of underwear sets, denim, tees, fleece, and knits curated by Jennie herself.

The collection, which includes 90s inspired jeans, matching bralettes, bodysuits, and more wardrobe staples — most of which are available in tender pastels like lilac, chalk blue, and desert, along with the classic black and white — feature personalized details, like the Calvin Klein logo in Jennie’s own handwriting, so you can carry Jennie wherever you go. Our personal favorite? A lilac ribbed dressed that screams summer.

“Collaborating with Calvin Klein on this capsule has been an exciting progression in our partnership,” Jennie said in a release. “This collection reflects my everyday style and is based on many of the Calvin Klein essentials that have become staples in my wardrobe. I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you’ll see reflected in the fit, the color palette, and the details. My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do.”

The dreamy campaign was shot by Korean photographer Hong Jang Hyun, showing Jennie in her most comfortable and effortless state, in a series of surrealist stills and video.

HONG JANG HYUN HONG JANG HYUN HONG JANG HYUN HONG JANG HYUN HONG JANG HYUN

Jennie has long been a fashion icon: Since making her debut 2016, she’s dazzled on the red carpet and been a muse for the likes of Chanel and Gentle Monster. Earlier this year, she became the new face of Chanel handbags.

It’s no secret BLACKPINK is taking over the world. Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie were recently the first K-pop group to headline Coachella and engaged in another one of America’s most time-honored traditions and biggest indicators of mainstream success: Carpool Karaoke on The Late, Late Show with James Corden. Now, BLACKPINK continues its rise through the stratosphere with an upcoming worldwide stadium tour for a total of 36 dates through June 2023. It’s safe to say Jennie will be comfy in her Calvins for all that travel.

The Jennie x Calvin Klein collection arrives in stores and online globally on May 10.