BLACKPINK’s Jennie Is the New Face of Chanel Handbags

Last spring, Chanel said it’s time for big bags.

At the fashion house’s Spring 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, the brand debuted its 22 bag, a maxi-sized accessory that tried to bid the mini purse era farewell.

As it turns out, the world — which includes even Chanel — can’t get enough of mini purses. Now, the French fashion house is launching its newest face: Jennie of Blackpink, who is toting the mini version of the 22 bag.

The K-pop star joins the ranks of other celebrities like Lily-Rose Depp, Margaret Qualley, and Whitney Peak, who starred in Chanel’s campaign for the coveted shoulder bag last year. The campaign consisted of a series of photographs and three films, where Peak, Depp, and Qualley took viewers through a day in their lives in New York, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs, respectively.

It’s far from the fashion house’s first collaboration with Jennie. Chanel seems to be as obsessed with the singer as the rest of the world is: She’s been a Chanel ambassador since 2017, and even earned the nickname the “human Chanel,” according to her fanbase. She also recently became the face of Chanel’s campaign for its new Coco Neige collection, solidifying her as the Chanel girl of the moment.

“Jennie is a woman of her time,” the press release reads. They aren’t wrong! Blackpink continues their world domination, recently becoming the first K-pop act to headline Coachella.

The campaign includes collaged images shot by photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh (who you can thank for directing Lady Gaga’s 2013 bizarre, slept-on “Applause” music video) on the streets of Seoul carrying the mini bag.

"Inez & Vinoodh call me ‘My Girl’. It’s comforting because they see me as a young woman, not just ‘JENNIE’ in the spotlight,” Jennie says in a release. “As a member of Blackpink, I’m constantly in the spotlight, but these images are an accurate representation of who I really am.”

According to Chanel, Jennie represents the modernity of the bag, channeling a “cosmopolitan and vibrant youth, capturing the beat of the world.”

Although Chanel gave us a teaser of the imagery in collage form, the official campaign launches March 21, with a campaign video arriving on April 3.