Blackpink’s Coachella Set Was A Mini Fashion Show

Blackpink is in the business of making history. After becoming the first-ever K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella in 2019, the ladies returned to the desert to it all over again — except this time as a headlining act.

Blackpink turned it out on all counts, and it’s no surprise that their Coachella performance was also a fashion show in and of itself. With each member currently locked into contracts with prestigious luxury fashion houses, their stage looks blended the best of dramatic, pop-star glamour with both high fashion and rising designers. (Jennie is currently working with Chanel; Rosé has contracts with both Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.; Jisoo is the face of Dior and Cartier; while Lisa is paired up with Celine and Bulgari.)

Many of the group’s outfits reflected their name — it’s hard not to go with black and pink when you are, in fact, named Blackpink — and their first ensemble came courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana. The Italian fashion house added design flourishes in line with each member; Jisoo and Rosé kept it hyper-feminine in rosettes and ruffles, while Lisa and Jennie went for a more rockstar approach with rhinestones and leather details.

Beyond their opening looks, some of Blackpink’s most exciting Coachella ensembles were thanks to buzzy brands. The Korean brand Denicheur got a spotlight moment on the desert stage thanks to Jennie, who wore a pearl-encrusted crop top and tutu for her performance of "You and Me." Meanwhile, Jisoo deviated from the standard black and pink for a stunning red gown David Koma covered with plastic floral appliqués — a perfect look for her rendition of her single “Flower.” Lisa and Rosé opted for a mix of established and new for their second looks; Lisa doubled up bodysuits from Yueqi Qi and Mugler, while Rosé went with complemented her metallic Paco Rabanne dress and Ellie Mae jacket with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. The girls’ final looks were a mix of black silhouettes with various pops of detailing, from intricate beading to avant-garde cutouts from Rui Zhou’s eponymous brand Rui.

All this for Coachella Weekend One? The bar could not be set higher. See all of Blackpink’s Coachella fashion, below.