The city of light was more of a city of light rain for the majority of Paris Fashion Week thus far. But looking at the celebrities in attendance at the shows — and their gorgeous, perfectly pristine looks — you’d never know it was a total wash out.
As fashion month comes to a close, A-listers are descending on the city in droves to sit front row at some of the heaviest hitters of the week: Valentino, Balenciaga, Givenchy, and more.
Olivia Rodrigo, for example, attended Givenchy in a sweet, white slip and platforms. For a night out with Addison Rae, however, she changed into something a little more fun — and a little more early aughts: A sheer, cropped, neon green top from the Spring/Summer 2000 Fendi collection, designed by Karl Lagerfeld.
Balenciaga darling Alexa Demie looked stunning in a long-sleeved, turtleneck gown, while Kylie Jenner has basically made the streets of Paris her runway in a slew of stylish looks.
Ahead, some of our favorite looks of the week in Paris.