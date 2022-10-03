The city of light was more of a city of light rain for the majority of Paris Fashion Week thus far. But looking at the celebrities in attendance at the shows — and their gorgeous, perfectly pristine looks — you’d never know it was a total wash out.

As fashion month comes to a close, A-listers are descending on the city in droves to sit front row at some of the heaviest hitters of the week: Valentino, Balenciaga, Givenchy, and more.

Olivia Rodrigo, for example, attended Givenchy in a sweet, white slip and platforms. For a night out with Addison Rae, however, she changed into something a little more fun — and a little more early aughts: A sheer, cropped, neon green top from the Spring/Summer 2000 Fendi collection, designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

Balenciaga darling Alexa Demie looked stunning in a long-sleeved, turtleneck gown, while Kylie Jenner has basically made the streets of Paris her runway in a slew of stylish looks.

Ahead, some of our favorite looks of the week in Paris.

Alexa Demie Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexa Demie stunned in a sparkly, sequined gown at Balenciaga.

Zendaya Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Zendaya, as usual, can do no wrong in a sheer, sparkly Valentino look with pumps and a blazer.

Paris Jackson Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paris Jackson made a strong case for the knee-high boot at Giambattista Valli.

Kylie Jenner MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Kylie Jenner was the epitome of glam in this blue, velvet gravity defying Schiaparelli gown.

Florence Pugh Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images We’ve been blessed by not only an epic Florence Pugh sighting, but a sheer, two-piece, beaded one.

Halle Bailey Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Halle Bailey looked too cool in an on-trend bra-as-a-shirt and patterned set on top.

Lori and Marjorie Harvey Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Lori and Marjorie Harvey are the chicest mother/daughter duo of the week.

Kylie Jenner Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kylie earned another spot on the list for this hot pink gown at Balenciaga.

Olivia Rodrigo Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo went neutral yet still ‘90s in a slip dress and platform heels.

Olivia Rodrigo This top on Olivia is sheer 2000s perfection.

Erykah Badu Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Erykah Badu brought out the big, fringed boots for the Off-White show.

Halsey Julien Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Halsey looked gorgeously grunge at the Enfants Riches Deprimes show in a chain belt, sweater vest, and knee-high boots.