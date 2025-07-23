Julia Butters’ ‘Freakier Friday’ Premiere Look Had Plenty Of Easter Eggs (& M&Ms)

I can vaguely recall being 16 years old and being excited to, say, get my driver’s license and find a nice outfit for junior prom. Julia Butters, however, is way past that: She’s making her claim in Hollywood, and turning heads for the premiere of Freakier Friday. After breaking out as the acerbic, punchy 10-year-old in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Butters is ready for the big leagues. She’s taking on her first main-character role in Freakier Friday, the hotly anticipated sequel to the cult-classic Lindsay Lohan vehicle, Freaky Friday.

So, how do you dress up when you’re barely old enough to drive? You dip into the Balmain archives, naturellement. With the help of stylist Enrique Melendez — the same man behind Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press looks — Butters paid homage to Lohan’s character, and also stepped into her all-grown-up role: Adult Actress. Curls were placed in her covetable brond hair, Louboutins were slipped into, and candy was taken as a classic movie snack (it wouldn’t be the first time she’s snuck food into an event). Below, see how she brought red, black, and beauty to the first of many Freakier Friday premieres.

Raul Romo “Red and black was the movie for this premiere, bold and fierce but still colorful and playful.”

Raul Romo “Love a ‘90s blowout and a smoked-out wing.”

Raul Romo “The earliest memories of mine were when I was little playing dress up, but with little plastic rings and toy jewelry. Little me would shake if she saw this look.”

Raul Romo “My stylist Enrique helping me into the red-bottom heeeeels.”

Raul Romo “I can’t tell you how insane it feels to wear archival Balmain at 16.”

Raul Romo “Rollers are out. Time to lock in.”

Raul Romo “It’s so important to have people around you that not only make you look beautiful, but feel beautiful, too. Love my glam teams so much.”

Raul Romo “The looks in this press tour have all been super intentional, and there are Easter eggs all over. This look is a reference to the look Lindsay [Lohan] wears as Harper in the record store — also seen in the poster.”

Raul Romo “There are M&Ms in that bag.”

Raul Romo “And we’re off! Been dreaming of this premiere from the minute I found out I’d get to be in this movie in the first place. Mwah!”

Photographer: Raul Romo

Stylist: Enrique Melendez

Styling Assistant: Alyssa Rabie

Hair: Clayton Hawkins

Makeup: Lilly Keys