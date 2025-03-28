And So Begins The Return Of Sl*tty-Girl Glam

I’m not not going to say that chalky lipstick might be a recession indicator, but boy, was the first go-around fun (so I’ve heard). A troubling amount of signs point to a repeat of 2008 in, uh, other ways, but at least clubbing is meant to get good again... and the accompanying makeup.

For those who were underage or not even a twinkle in their parents’ eyes yet at that time, the preferred look consisted of raccoon eyes, a base a few shades darker than your natural skin tone, and a matte, plasticky-pink lip (bonus points if you applied concealer first to erase all signs of life). Given the progression of fashion, music, and the culture, generally, it was only a matter of time before Julia Fox tried it on — and tried it on she did for a new Heaven by Marc Jacobs ad campaign before memorializing it with a grid post captioned “sl*tty-girl glam.”

Specific, strong, and oh-so-different from the persistent clean-girl/Old Hollywood stuff we’ve been seeing. No other look this week comes close to touching Fox’s tacky-on-purpose throwback, but there are still several, more wearable candidates worth a gander.

Addison Rae’s Bottle Blonde The suggestion is that Rae could’ve picked up a carton at the pinafore arena (gas station) and did it herself; that is mostly likely not what happened, but the intentionally brassy shade couldn’t be more appropriate for her free-spirited persona.

Kai Schreiber’s Dolly Lashes Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We have a new style star on our hands, but it wouldn’t be the total new-Valentino package without some romantic-yet-rocker-y makeup. I’ve seen some discourse lately about not mascara-ing the bottom lashes, but if you’ve got ‘em, paint ‘em.

Julia Fox’s Early-Aughts Tribute I will add that there are a few key 2025 updates here: the bleached brow and the fact that the makeup we have access to nearly two decades later is, blessedly, much less dry-looking.

Doechii’s Mirrored Margiela Manicure Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Really, the subhed could’ve been “Doechii’s everything,” but the nails had me zooming and pinching. This has to be one of the best award-accepting sets I’ve seen because 1) it literally reflects the trophy, and 2) complements her Maison Margiela ensemble in a way that demonstrates her team understands the full vision.

Delilah Belle’s Optical-Styling Trick Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The platinum: refreshed. The setting: cheeky. But what we’re really noticing here is the cute hair-under-the-glasses-arms move she’s pulled before. It’s face-framing and practical: If your front pieces aren’t cooperating, they’ll submit when they’re physically held in place.

Kendall Jenner’s Ritzy Red Backgrid ... Get it? Because she’s literally going to the Ritz? (It was either that or another “buttoned all the way to the top” joke.) We respect vibe-shifting in accordance with your surroundings, and the model’s soft-focus brick-red lip feels not-so-L.A. and therefore on par for Paris.